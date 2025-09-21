Jaguars Make Roster Moves Ahead of Texans Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a big AFC South clash in Week 3, hosting the Houston Texans in a critical divisional battle.
To prepare for the battle, the Jaguars have made a roster move to boost their offensive depth by elevating tight end Quintin Morris to the active roster from the practice squad. This is the second week in a row the Jaguars have elevated Morris, who will join Brenton Strange, Johnny Maundt, and Hunter Long in the tight end room.
Jaguars Tight Ends
The Jaguars' tight end room has been a key piece of the offense through the first two weeks of the season, with Strange making several physical blocks to spring big plays in the run and pass game.
"That's what we want to be. We want that to be part of our identity," Strange said from the locker room this week. "So just coming out here every single day, and not only now, but what we've been working on for the past couple of months, and even before an OTAs, we want that to be a part of our identity."
While Morris did not play in last week's loss to the Bengals, his elevation is a clear sign the Jaguars are intent to lean on a rushing attack that has been amongst the NFL's most productive ground games to start the season.
“Yeah, it's really valuable. If you can run the football, it opens up a lot of things for your offense, for your team. I think just overall, controlling the game being able to run the football is a huge part of it. I feel like our possessions have been a lot longer, been a lot more productive," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week. "It's just helped us all around, I think. Just being able to run the ball consistently and it's only two weeks, we got to continue to build on that and do it over a season, but it helps a lot.”
“I thought we did some really good things in camp and I know we have a good defense, so seeing some of the things against our defense and feeling like our run game is really progressing and it's looking pretty good. So, I'm not surprised necessarily. You always want to see how it unfolds though when the bullets start flying and you get in the real games and you want to see it kind of I guess confirmed in those settings and it has been. So, we just have to continue to play with that mindset.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Week 3 moves!
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about the Week 3 moves WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.