Ranking Jaguars with Most to Prove vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a crucial clash with the Houston Texans in Week 3. The honeymoon phase for this team under first-year head coach Liam Coen was abruptly ended in their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
All of the optimism and goodwill that the Jaguars collected in the offseason and in their victory over the Carolina Panthers in the season opener were erased, as a bunch of warts popped up in their last defeat.
The Jaguars' inexperience was exposed. They fumbled away a key opportunity to get a marquee road upset, repeatedly turning the ball over and failing to capitalize on the opportunities they had, ultimately falling to backup quarterback Jake Browning yet again.
Now, the validity of this team as a legitimate playoff contender has been thrown into question. They could change that with a statement win over a divisional rival by besting the Texans in this upcoming game. These players in particular could answer some pressing questions with a dominant performance in Week 3.
These Jaguars have to show up and show out
3. Travon Walker
It's been over three years since the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the first-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, he's shown a lot of promise, but hasn't exactly lived up to his billing as the cream of his class. He's starting to earn that designation in 2025.
Through his first two games of the season, he's racked up seven combined tackles, a sack, four pressures, and two quarterback hits. The Jaguars need him to continue his breakout campaign against the Houston Texans. He has a favorable matchup in Week 3, going against one of the worst offensive lines in the league. He needs to capitalize on that advantage for Jacksonville to help lead them to a divisional home win.
2. Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. was the talk of the town following the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and not for a good reason. Jacksonville's wide receivers had multiple drops that helped spoil their upset attempt, and BTJ was the primary culprit. Not only did he have catchable passes slip out of his hands, but he looked downright scared of contact on some of his targets over the middle.
So far, Thomas Jr. hasn't been close to the player that he showed in his rookie season last year. The Jaguars need him to step up and reassert himself as a true WR1 in this league. The Texans have a stout defense, featuring a mean pass rush and a stingy secondary. Jacksonville will need him to outplay Derek Stingley Jr. and the rest of Houston's defensive backs if they're to win this one.
1. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is entering one of the most important games of his season, in an already crucial campaign for the fifth-year quarterback. This bout isn't just an opportunity for him to lead his team to a crucial divisional victory, but it's also a chance for him to take the crown as the AFC South's top quarterback.
Last year, T-Law took a late hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, one that concussed him and ended his 2024 season. He'll have to prove that he's not afraid of contact, of his opponent, nor of the moment in Week 3. It's time for Lawrence to show the world that he's a top NFL gunslinger, and burying Houston in a 0-3 hole would be a great way to do it.
