How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Jaguars vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their AFC South schedule on Sunday, hosting the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium for a critical Week 3 contest that will make quite the impact.
“There's always emotion going into every game really, but especially versus the Texans, division opponent, a team that we’ve kind of been up and down against in the past," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.
"If we're just being honest, haven't had a ton of success against. So, it's always a game that I'm wanting to get after them and a game we want to win, especially because it's a division opponent and it's a big one for us.”
So, how can you watch and listen to the Jaguars' big AFC South battle this weekend?
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Location: EverBank Stadium.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 21.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)
Radio: 1010XL
Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
The Jaguars are one of three teams in the NFL (Buffalo and Indianapolis) to have registered 350-plus net yards of offense in each of their first two games of the 2025 season. This is the third time in franchise history that Jacksonville has totaled over 350 yards of offense in back-to back games to start a season (1997 and 2000).
The Jaguars have totaled 339 rushing yards through two weeks to rank first in the NFL. This marks the Jaguars’ most rushing yards through the first two games of a season in franchise history.
Expect for the Jaguars' rushing attack to factor into Sunday's game in a big, big way.
“Yeah, it's really valuable. If you can run the football, it opens up a lot of things for your offense, for your team. I think just overall, controlling the game being able to run the football is a huge part of it,
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "I feel like our possessions have been a lot longer, been a lot more productive. It's just helped us all around, I think. Just being able to run the ball consistently and it's only two weeks, we got to continue to build on that and do it over a season, but it helps a lot.”
