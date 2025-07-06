Finding the Texans Flaw is Key for a Jaguars Rebound
In 2024, so many things went wrong for the 4-13 Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson’s charges did go 3-3 in the division, but their kryptonite came in the form of the blue-and-red clad Houston Texans. Not only did the division champs beat them twice, but those games were full of bad mojo and bad behavior. Just how can the Jags reverse the curse in 2025?
On a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars On SI Beat Writer John Shipley discussed in full on what went wrong, what's different, and what the Jaguars can do to vanquish their recent oppressors in a suddenly contentious rivalry.
"Now I know DeMeco [Ryans] isn't the most popular coach in the Jacksonville ranks, considering his comments last year after the whole Azeez Al-Shaair vs. Trevor Lawrence debacle, where Trevor was concussed with a pretty-clear, illegal hit."
"Afterwards, DeMeco started questioning the Jaguars actions after the hit, and about how there was a fight on the sideline [with] Evan Ingram, rightfully so, defending his quarterback and throwing a guy down, etc. And trust me when I tell you, [that] those comments were heard in the Jaguars locker room and they weren't very appreciated."
Despite the bad blood, the Texans have a legitimate head man in Ryans, and he and GM Nick Caserio are putting together a special team with standouts chosen second and third overall in 2023.
"To me, I think the Houston Texans have one of the most important one-two punches in the NFL. Really, 1-2-3 punches in head coach DeMeco Ryans, Quarterback C.J. Stroud and Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. I don't think there should be any questions about those three guys and I think your quarterback, your head coach and your top pass rusher are probably the three people who have the most impact on you, winning week-in and week-out."
"it's a big reason why I think the Houston Texans surprised so many in 2023 and were able to make a playoff berth because Stroud obviously played fantastic DeMeco Ryans showed that he could turn around the Texans losing culture in one season. But the thing that DeMeco has been able to do over the last two seasons is take a team that was a consistent and perennial loser in the last several seasons and turn it into a team that somehow, someway, finds a way to win more often than not."
"I know Stroud didn't have the second year that a lot of people expected. Will Anderson, though, I think is probably [among] the best young second and third-year defensive ends in the NFL with [the Rams] Jared Verse. But they do have too many close calls, in my opinion."
There is a flaw on this team, though and it's in their protectors and guardians in the offensive trenches.
"Despite three key figures [Ryans, Stroud and Anderson] in place, it's a very inconsistent and very flawed franchise. They got two stud defensive ends. They have a good quarterback, they have a good head coach, but will the offensive line impede what they're trying to do this year? Everybody knows the offensive line is why things went, you know, downhill for them last year."
"So they added Cam Robinson, former Jaguars left tackle. They added Laken Tomlinson as a potential starter at left guard. They added Trent Brown. I'm just not sure any of these additions are really guys who are going to, frankly, turn the tide when it comes to their offense and their offensive line."
"Now, they did take a guy in the second round, Aireontae Ersery, but it seems like they're relying a lot on, in my opinion, a second round pick to kind of help an offensive line that you already, pushed a couple guys out [Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason], and now you're simply hoping for new faces to make a change [and] find a way to navigate those offensive line issues."
"Those Jaguars games last year were a great example. And you can say, yeah, the Jaguars did have Trevor, even though he played poorly, but they didn't have Evan Ingram. They didn't have, if I recall, Darnell Savage. [I] believe they had Gabe Davis, but he was clearly not close to 100%. So the fact that the Jaguars played them closely last year, I think said a lot more about the Texans than the Jaguars".
With these kinds of flaws, it's easy to see, albeit in losing efforts, how the Jaguars were able to give the Texans fits last year. Also, the offensive line problems combined with the Jaguars seemingly trending upard on defense, there seems to be a reason to believe that change is in the air
"So to me, the key for the Jaguars to knock off the Texans and their two appearances this year, and the key to the Jaguars potentially pushing for first place in the AFC South, after finishing 4-13 last year and finishing out of first place the year before, is getting pressure and taking advantage of their questions on the offensive line."
"And if I'm the Jaguars, that's where I'm looking to attack the Texans in their two games this year. Win at the line of scrimmage, because you saw in 2023 when they went into Houston's home arena, beat them in that thriller, that Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker closed that game for the Jaguars. They stepped up onto the field in the high leverage, high pressure situations, and they were able to put that game to rest."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE