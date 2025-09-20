Jaguars vs. Texans: Final Prediction For AFC South Battle
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down our final predictions for the Jaguars' Week 3 clash with the Houston Texans.
To view today's episode, watch below.
The Texans have had the Jaguars' number in Jacksonville in a big way, winning seven in a row at EverBank Stadium and 10 of the last 12. The last time the Jaguars beat the Texans at home, Blake Bortles, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette were still Jaguars. The only current player on the roster who has beaten the Texans at EverBank Stadium is Dawuane Smoot, who was a rookie in 2017.
“I think they're aware. We've really tried not to look back much at last year, whatever it is, we're trying to really go forward and each year is a new year. Each week is a new week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"Look, I think these guys are aware of what is at stake in terms of just the competitiveness between these two teams and that we haven't had a ton of success, but that's the past and we're looking forward and these guys, I think have the right mentality the way that they're approaching things, the way that we competed in the first two games. Yeah, the outcome last week wasn't what we were hoping for, but these guys continue to play their tails off and are starting to continue to do it physically and that's going to be this type of game.”
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had some particularly rough games against the Texans in the past, and the Jaguars' franchise quarterback is looking to reverse that narrative in Week 3 as the Jaguars look to improve to 2-1 on the season and push the Texans to 0-3.
“There's always emotion going into every game really, but especially versus the Texans, division opponent, a team that we’ve kind of been up and down against in the past. If we're just being honest, haven't had a ton of success against. So, it's always a game that I'm wanting to get after them and a game we want to win, especially because it's a division opponent and it's a big one for us.”
