3 Reasons For Jaguars Optimism vs. Texans
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss three major reasons for optimism when it comes to Sunday's big AFC South battle with the Houston Texans.
One of the primary reasons for Jaguars optimism this week has to do with the Jaguars' ground attack, which currently ranks No. 2 in the entire NFL.
Below are comments from a number of key members of the Jaguars' offense about the rushing game, including rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten, head coach Liam Coen, and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
RB Bhayshul Tuten
“I think it all starts by the way we practice. I think the running backs, as a group, we all practice hard on improving in the run game along with the full team," Tuten said. "I think Coach Coen [Head Coach Liam Coen] does a great job of calling the runs as much as he does. So, just taking the routine plays from practice and going out there and dominating in a big stadium is something that we planned on, and we knew was coming out of training camp. So, we’re not surprised by it.”
Liam Coen
“Yeah, I mean two guys that both can, we've had success running the football with and then both guys that can catch the football and do something with it as well. Tuten on the one screen, it's maybe a two, three yard gain and he splits through and Anton [OL Anton Harrison] had an unbelievable block on that play. The effort that he showed on that screen that kind of got out Tuten on our sideline was great effort, but it's the ability to say, okay, you can put either one in maybe different spots in some ways, but both can catch it and do something with it. I can't coach that. So you can try to design to put them in a position to go get them in space and do what they do best.”
Grant Udinski
“Hugely valuable. I don't have the percentages off the top of my head, but when you look at an offense, second-and-eight versus second-and-12, your chances of conversion are drastically different to get a first down there. So, his ability to keep those chains moving, to keep positive runs on the table for us has been great, and then of course you see the speed to hit the big one when he has that opportunity.”
