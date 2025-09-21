Jaguars Reveal Inactives For Texans Homestand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their list of inactives ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium.
The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in Week 3:
- DB Kahlef Hailassie
- RB Cody Schrader
- OL Wyatt Milum
- DE Danny Striggow
- DE BJ Green II
- DL Khalen Saunders
This is the third game in a row that undrafted rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and BJ Green II have been inactive. The same goes for rookie guard Wyatt Millum, who has missed the first three games with a knee injury sustained during training camp. Milum has increased his practice reps over the last week, but he is still not quite ready for live game action.
“Yeah, he may need a little bit more time here just to get more comfortable with just the movements again and then without throwing him right back into the mix," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"He's going to have to do a little bit more on the side, do a little bit more extra individual work with the trainers, but also with the coaches, just getting his footwork back and his rhythm and his timing of his punch and just a comfort level. So, he'll continue to work through a little bit on the show team until he gets back to a position where we feel like he can go out and help us if needed.”
This is the second week in a row Schrader and Saunders have been inactive, with Saunders down for another week in a row as a healthy scratch as the Jaguars carry former second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith into the active lineup.
“Yeah, he's a contributor. At the end of the day, what he did last year, late in the season, how he's able to just come out here and just ball and go crazy," Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot said after Week 1.
"I mean, then you can't keep Maason off the field at the end of the day. I mean, I feel like they're going to make it really hard on the coaching staff each and every week of who's going to be inactive, who's going to be up and I feel like they're going have to find a way to get Maason on the field too.”
