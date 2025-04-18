Jaguars Have Prime Opportunity For TCU Star on Day 2
Ladd McConkey, Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice, Tank Dell and Keon Coleman. Some of the NFL’s most dangerous young wideouts were Day 2 selections taken in either the second or third rounds over the last two drafts. If the Jaguars want a Day 2 receiver on Friday night, they certainly have a prime perch.
Jacksonville currently owns four of the top 88 selections, including three on Day 2 (36 at the top of the second round and 70 and 88 in the third). Chicago and New England are the NFL’s only other teams with as many top-88 choices. And should James Gladstone and Liam Coen go wide receiver on Day 2, they’ll be tapping into Daniel Jeremiah’s favorite group.
One candidate in that group is TCU's Jack Bech. Not only is he a top Day 2 prospect, Bech also has one of the most gripping stories in the class. Bech, whose last name is pronounced BESH, lost his brother Tiger in the horrific New Orleans New Year’s Eve terror attack and he's determined to honor his brother's legacy.
“Jack Bech is just a personal favorite of mine,” draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday on NFL Live. “He's got an unbelievable backstory. Began at LSU, goes to TCU. He's been through a lot of adversity in his life. He's come out the other side. And he is competitive. He's competitive going up to get the ball and he’s competitive with the ball in his hands.”
A 6-1, 214-pound target, Bech is projected by many as a second- or third-round selection. If that holds true, he could be available to the Jaguars at 70. Head coach Liam Coen has Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown. Bech might be a fantastic fit in Jacksonville.
Coen obviously didn’t tip his hand during a pre-draft press conference, but he did address his general thoughts on the wide-receiver class. And Bech could have traits similar to the receivers Coen had in Tampa Bay last year.
“I think there's some good, sound, solid players at a few different spots, where there's always some ball-in-hand athletes,” Coen said Tuesday. “Also, a couple of guys that can win 50-50 balls. There are some really good football players all throughout this draft at the position.
“I wouldn't say it's maybe as sparkling as some other drafts, where you do see there's a couple of good ones up there. We feel good about some of the guys a little bit later on that can contribute for us. Definitely a position we'd be looking for.”
