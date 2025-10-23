Jaguar Report

Why the Jaguars' Biggest Trade Deadline Priority Might Shock You

Where should the Jacksonville Jaguars' focus be when it comes to the trade deadline?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some clear holes in their roster through the first seven games of the 2025 season. Considering this is the first year of a new regime, that is to be expected.

What we can't expect, however, is to know exactly how the Jaguars plan to fill those gaps. Do they make a move to win today, such as striking a deal at the trade deadline? Or do they instead look to the offseason and the future?

That is the question facing the Jaguars, general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen as they inch closer toward the November trade deadline. And while we can't know for sure, there are surely theories out there of what the Jaguars need the most.

Trade Deadline Priority

NFL.com recently looked at the top trade priorities for each franchise, and for the Jaguars they landed on an understandable unit: the pass-rush.

jaguars sack
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) react to a quarterback sack during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Getting dog-walked by the L.A. Rams in London exposed a host of needs for Jacksonville. The offensive line is still an issue, but with few options available there, upgrading a defense that has struggled to get after the passer could provide greater impact. In Week 7, Jacksonville earned just four QB hits and didn't sack ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ once," NFL.com said.

"Behind ﻿Josh Hines-Allen﻿ (seven QB pressures) and ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ (four), there wasn't a playmaker in the bunch on Sunday. GM James Gladstone hasn't been afraid to be active early in his tenure. With a two-game losing streak taking some shine off in Jacksonville, he could make a move to bolster the Jags' position in the AFC playoff race."

jaguars sack
Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars rank last in the NFL with just eight sacks and have recorded only one sack in the last three games. One way or another, the Jaguars need to find a way to get after the quarterback, and a trade might be the best way to do so.

“I think that you always want more every week from everybody when you don't win and so, I think it's not just that group. Those guys know they can play better. We can put them in better positions to be successful. We hadn't played great," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

jaguars sack
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The last two weeks, these two teams have been able to stay on course a lot. You gave up 80 something yards rushing and it felt like 150 because they were able to just kind of stay on schedule and then when we did stop on third down, we have a penalty. So, it compounds when the team is able to stay on schedule, you're maybe not going to feel as much of a rush and I think that those guys know they can play better and we can help them a little bit more as well.”

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars' biggest trade deadline priority.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' biggest trade deadline priority when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.