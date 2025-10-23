Why the Jaguars' Biggest Trade Deadline Priority Might Shock You
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some clear holes in their roster through the first seven games of the 2025 season. Considering this is the first year of a new regime, that is to be expected.
What we can't expect, however, is to know exactly how the Jaguars plan to fill those gaps. Do they make a move to win today, such as striking a deal at the trade deadline? Or do they instead look to the offseason and the future?
That is the question facing the Jaguars, general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen as they inch closer toward the November trade deadline. And while we can't know for sure, there are surely theories out there of what the Jaguars need the most.
Trade Deadline Priority
NFL.com recently looked at the top trade priorities for each franchise, and for the Jaguars they landed on an understandable unit: the pass-rush.
"Getting dog-walked by the L.A. Rams in London exposed a host of needs for Jacksonville. The offensive line is still an issue, but with few options available there, upgrading a defense that has struggled to get after the passer could provide greater impact. In Week 7, Jacksonville earned just four QB hits and didn't sack Matthew Stafford once," NFL.com said.
"Behind Josh Hines-Allen (seven QB pressures) and Arik Armstead (four), there wasn't a playmaker in the bunch on Sunday. GM James Gladstone hasn't been afraid to be active early in his tenure. With a two-game losing streak taking some shine off in Jacksonville, he could make a move to bolster the Jags' position in the AFC playoff race."
The Jaguars rank last in the NFL with just eight sacks and have recorded only one sack in the last three games. One way or another, the Jaguars need to find a way to get after the quarterback, and a trade might be the best way to do so.
“I think that you always want more every week from everybody when you don't win and so, I think it's not just that group. Those guys know they can play better. We can put them in better positions to be successful. We hadn't played great," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"The last two weeks, these two teams have been able to stay on course a lot. You gave up 80 something yards rushing and it felt like 150 because they were able to just kind of stay on schedule and then when we did stop on third down, we have a penalty. So, it compounds when the team is able to stay on schedule, you're maybe not going to feel as much of a rush and I think that those guys know they can play better and we can help them a little bit more as well.”
