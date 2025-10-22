How Travon Walker Is Adapting to Playing with a Club
Going into their bye week after a two-game backslide, the Jacksonville Jaguars are desperately searching for answers. Head Coach Liam Coen has a lot of different issues to address with his team during the break. The offense has struggled heavily, averaging just over nine points per outing during the losing streak.
The protection around Trevor Lawrence has been abysmal. The rushing attack has been completely neutralized. The wide receivers were back to dropping catchable passes left and right. But it's not just the offense that has been disappointing.
After notching a league-leading 13 takeaways in their first four games, the Jaguars have only forced one turnover in their last three, and none in their two straight defeats. A lot of that is intrinsically tied to Jacksonville's inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks in that span.
Is the club hampering Travon Walker?
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass rush was heralded as one of the team's top strengths, featuring two former number-one picks in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and a strong supporting cast with players like Arik Armstead and Dennis Gardeck offering interior pressure and depth — at least in theory.
That sentiment rang true through the Jaguars' first three games of the year, when they averaged 20 pressures a game. Then, Travon Walker injured his wrist against the San Francisco 49ers. He underwent surgery and was able to return after a week off, now sporting a large club on his left arm to ensure proper recovery and prevent further damage.
He hasn't been the same since the injury. The Jaguars are slowly ramping him up following his operation, and he's only appeared in 34 total snaps in two games. In that time, he's only registered two pressures. Jacksonville media asked him how the club has been affecting him:
"It's a club, so like you say, I can't really grab. That's the only thing that it's really limiting me from doing. But other than that, I'm not complaining. As long as I can go out there, I got one hand, so I feel like that one hand does me enough, but I know I could be a lot better with both of my hands. I will say that.”
Ultimately, though, Walker has an overall positive attitude despite the obstacle, "Hey, it is treating me lovely. I'm still living and breathing. That's all I can ask for."
