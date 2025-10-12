By the Numbers: Did Jaguars Win the Tyson Campbell Trade?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have continually tinkered with their roster since hiring General Manager James Gladstone. Despite a 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, it seems that he still wasn't quite satisfied with the results he was seeing on the field. At least, he thought he could still field a more complete roster.
His latest move saw him send former second-round pick Tyson Campbell, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round pick via the New York Jets. Make no mistake, the Jaguars may have upgraded their future draft capital, but that wasn't why they made the deal.
James Gladstone pulled the trigger on this trade because he felt that it would help the defense win now. It's easy to recoil at first mention of the deal, considering the encouraging performance of Jacksonville's unit through the first five weeks. So the question must be raised: did the Jaguars win this exchange?
Greg Newsome II vs. Tyson Campbell
From a preliminary glance, Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome II are pretty similar players. They're both fifth-year cornerbacks who were taken at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, coming from a loaded defensive back class alongside Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II, and Camryn Bynum.
The Cleveland Browns took Newsome II just seven picks before the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Campbell. This season, the former has 23 combined tackles and three passes defended, while the latter has 34 and six, respectively. Those numbers don't exactly paint a sizable gap.
The advanced stats paint a similar story — at first. The Jaguars' acquisition has the slight advantage in overall grade by Pro Football Focus at 63.9 to the Browns' new corner's 56.6. Diving a bit deeper reveals why Jacksonville General Manager James Gladstone felt emboldened to make this trade, though.
Campbell's effectiveness against the ground game — with an 87.7 run-defense grade, third-highest among all cornerbacks — has significantly buoyed his mark from PFF this year. In coverage, his mark drops to a 51.1, which is well below standard for an average starter. Newsome II, on the other hand, has earned a 62.1 in coverage. That's actually a low number for him, as he averaged a 70.9 in his first three seasons with Cleveland.
Campbell has been targeted 37 times this year, given up 8.3 yards per attempt, allowed three touchdowns, and surrendered a 106.4 passer rating. Newsome II has been targeted 30 times this year, given up 7.8 yards per attempt, hasn't allowed a touchdown, and has contained opposing quarterbacks to an 87.4 passer rating.
The most glaring problem for Campbell this season with the Jaguars was his tendency to give up big plays. Per Daniel Griffis, half of the 314 yards he's allowed this year have come on just four plays. It might not seem like it at first glance, but Jacksonville and James Gladstone might have netted themselves a significant upgrade at corner.
