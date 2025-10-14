Jaguars' Liam Coen Gets Real About Fixing the Offensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars, in their recent history, have been known for letdowns. There have been a couple of them this season, the first coming in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals and the next happening on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, continuing their incredible Monday night win a week ago.
One of the culprits of the letdown was the Jaguars offensive line, which was ragdolled for seven sacks in the 20-12 loss to the Seahawks. As the team looks to rebound against a good Los Angeles Rams squad in London, head coach Liam Coen spoke about what is needed for the offensive line to improve crossing international waters and into an off week.
Coen discusses the issues on offensive front
Acknowledging the Jaguars were expected to have a challenge against a quality Seattle pass rush, Coen said his offensive line did not play to their standard in key facets: the run game and pass protection.
"We knew that they had a good front for sure, but we definitely did not play our best up front in terms of the level of physicality in the run game, but also obviously in the pass protection, we were just catching a little bit, not throwing our hands and playing stout in some of our pass protection," Coen said.
"We were just giving up a little bit too much ground at times."
The one standout player from Jacksonville's offensive trenches was rookie Jonah Monheim, who made his first career NFL start against Seattle on Sunday. Yet, the rest of the group did not flash like the rookie.
"I do think Jonah came in and actually played pretty well. I mean, that's going to be the thing," Coen said. "People are going to say, 'well, that was the one change-up,' but that was actually— he played pretty well. And we need those other guys to continue to step up around him and play a little bit better.
"At the end of the day, we did not play well enough up front. It starts there, and we did not meet our standards of operating up front."
Coen has done everything he could to help the offensive line out with chips and extra protection sets. However, he addresses that the offensive line has not met its standard, a brutally honest assessment of how things are going in the trenches on this side of the ball through six games.
"Maybe we’ve got to practice a little bit more pads during the week or something to get these guys feeling, hitting blocks better," Coen said. "We're trying to take care of them, especially with some of the short week that we had this past week, but we’ve got to get back to playing physical and moving the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game."
