Determining Jaguars Offensive Line Post-Bye Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a 4-3 start, staring at the chance to make a push for the postseason with the toughest part of their schedule over. However, after two consecutive losses to the NFC West's best teams and 14 sacks allowed in those matchups, the Jaguars' offensive line has been the biggest positional Achilles heel for the franchise this season.
By using the bye week to re-evaluate the roster, head coach Liam Coen and offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett could make some changes to their front five. With that in mind, let's determine the starting offensive line following the bye this weekend.
The current starting five
This is Jacksonville's starting offensive line after the first seven games of the season
- LT: Walker Little
- LG: Ezra Cleveland
- C: Robert Hainsey
- RG: Patrick Mekari
- RT: Anton Harrison
This group has had its shortcomings this season. Hainsey has been the cog in the middle of this unit, with the leadership role, accountability, and discipline in both pass protection and the run game. No, the last few weeks have not been his best, but he remains one of the team's best hires and should not be considered a benching possibility.
Harrison has been playing his best football this season, allowing just 17 total pressures and no sacks. His run blocking has improved and is a natural fit for Coen's blocking scheme up front, making him an easy choice to earn the fifth-year option next offseason.
However, the inconsistencies lie in two spots: left tackle and guard. Little has allowed the third-most pressure amongst offensive tackles in the NFL, and Mekari is tied for the most pressures allowed amongst all guards, according to Pro Football Focus. Left guard Ezra Cleveland has shown consistency in pass protection from time to time, but has not fared well in the run game, a balance the Jaguars are likely to sacrifice.
For better in the long-term or worse in the short-term, the Jaguars know where their issues are in the offensive trenches.
The potential new starting offensive line
How will the Jaguars approach their offensive line situation? With Coen suggesting playing rookies Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim at some point this season, this could be the starting lineup in Las Vegas:
- LT: Walker Little OR Cole Van Lanen
- LG: Wyatt Milum
- C: Robert Hainsey
- RG: Jonah Monheim OR Chuma Edoga
- RT: Anton Harrison
There is not much the Jaguars can do on the Little front in the short-term, but his leash should be shorter. Monheim showed sufficient tape against the Seahawks at his lone start at center and is capable of playing either guard spot if asked. Milum is primed to be a future starting left guard or center in the NFL, and having a rookie make the mistakes a veteran would during the season could ease the pain with a penalty-prone unit.
Is it perfect? No, there are very few solutions that could correct the dysfunctions up front in the near future, though the penalties will resolve themselves. This unit has always been a concern, especially during the offseason.
However, this offensive line combination gives the Jaguars their best chance at winning more games, but also assesses their future up front, with plenty of risk but more rewards if it goes well.
