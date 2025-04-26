BREAKING: Jaguars Get Picks, Trade With Lions at No. 70
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the move again.
After the Jaguars were set to pick at No. 70 at the top of the third round, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made their second trade of the draft. The Jaguars traded the No. 70 pick, while also trading the No. 182 pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
In exchange, the Jaguars got the 102 pick and two third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Gladstone made a major move on the first night of the draft with the trade for Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars took at No. 2 overall.
The Jaguars had to trade the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick and their 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to land Hunter. But in doing so, they also managed to pick up several picks from the Browns that ensure the Jaguars still have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“You know what, I probably got some familiarity with the ‘them picks’ sort of process. For our fans, I'll tell you, don't be scared," Gladstone said on Thursday night.
"This is something I'm uniquely positioned to navigate. We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville, and with that, he is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner. Certainly, look forward to each of those elements showing themselves over the next few years while he is under his rookie contract, but yeah, we're excited about just getting him in the boat, so to speak.”
The Jaguars have certainly moved all over the board so far in Gladstone's first draft. Now, they will look to make their second pick at No. 88 overall. The Jaguars have made big statements so far in the draft, and it is clear this has been entirely purposeful.
"Yeah, I think this was certainly a statement for how we plan to move, how we plan to operate. I think we did a lot of talking up to this point and wanted to make sure that we showed through action exactly what those words mean," Gladstone said. "I think that this is certainly a reflection of a lot of the catchphrases, or so to speak, ‘catchphrases,’ that may have been presumed as much, but this is a real visual representation of what all that means.”
