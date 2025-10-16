3 DL the Jaguars Should Target at Trade Deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars look like a team to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.
The Jaguars have the picks to make a splash, and their 4-2 record through six weeks offers the perspective of a team that is looking to take advantage of its window now.
Keeping our focus now on the defensive line, which veteran targets do we think would make sense for James Gladstone and the Jaguars?
Arizona Cardinals DL Calais Campbell
This feels like the most obvious one for a few reasons. Not only would trading for Campbell give the Jaguars a former fan-favorite who would give the Jaguars a significant boost in terms of leadership, but Campbell has proven in his twilight years that he can still play at a high level -- which is exactly what he has done with the Cardinals.
This season, Campbell's pressures (13) and pressure rate (9.9%) would both rank first amongst the Jaguars' interior defensive line. They need a pass-rush boost on the inside, and Campbell could provide it.
Cleveland Browns DL Shelby Harris
The Browns and Jaguars have been no strangers to making trades with one another since James Gladstone entered the front office. The two sides struck a deal when it came to the Travis Hunter trade and then did so again last week with the Tyson Campbell/Greg Newsome trade.
Considering the depth the Browns have at defensive tackle, they make plenty of sense as a trade partner here. Maliek Collins would be the real prize, but it remains to be seen if the Browns would give him up. If not, then Shelby Harris is a solid backup defensive tackle whose pressure rate is higher than anybody on the Jaguars' interior defensive line.
Tennessee Titans DL Shy Tuttle
Sure, a blockbuster for Jeffrey Simmons would be a James Gladstone-like move and would send shockwaves throughout the NFL -- but nobody can truly believe the Titans would send one of their best defenders ever to an AFC South team.
Instead, the Jaguars could land a solid backup in veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. Tuttle would not bring much of a pass-rush, but he is a good run defender who could give the Jaguars more consistency inside.
