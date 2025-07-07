How Prior Regime Saddled Jaguars With $652 Million in Commitments
Urban Meyer didn’t reach his 14th game at the reins of Jaguars in 2021. Two head coaches later, the franchise seems to have turned a corner. Owner Shad Khan set the tone in January, reversing course and removing general manager Trent Baalke, in order to secure head coach Liam Coen. In turn, new general manager James Gladstone completed a bold move in April to secure Travis Hunter.
But regardless of what the team achieves in 2025, the franchise will be hamstrung by the prior regime.
Ten contracts consummated by Baalke on his way out sit like dark clouds on the Jacksonville horizon, saddling the team with players whose value don’t match the team’s current financial commitment. Those 10 contracts account for $652.5 million.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and cornerback Tyson Campbell are two of the NFL’s highest-paid players at their respective positions. Baalke inked Lawrence to a five-year, $275-million extension and Campbell to a four-year, $76.5-million deal prior to last season.
Also, before the end of a 4-13 season in 2024, the former general manager committed the Jaguars to four additional contract extensions: Left tackle Walker Little (three years, $40.5 million), linebacker Foye Oluokun (three years, $30 million), defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (five years, $141.25 million) and guard Ezra Cleveland (three years, $24 million). He also signed a pair of free-agent veterans, safety Darnell Savage (three years, $21.75 million) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (three years, $43.5 million).
The year before, the Jaguars signed defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a three-year, $34.5-million extension and safety Andrew Wingard to a three-year, $9.6-million deal.
And even in the unlikely event all those players lead the team to greener pastures, the Jaguars are still hampered by those who recently signed contracts but are no longer on the roster.
Because of massive commitments to unrestricted free agents since 2022, the Jaguars continue to feel the dead-money pain. They’ve already unloaded wide receivers Christian Kirk ($13.652 million) and Gabe Davis ($5.7 million), and tight end Evan Engram ($13.5 million), but those three alone are accounting for nearly $33 million on Jacksonville’s current cap.
Guard Brandon Scherff ($13.8 million), defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris ($7.7 million), wide receiver Devin Duvernay ($3.8 million), center Mitch Morse ($3.2 million) and cornerback Ronald Darby ($2.75 million) – all no longer on the roster – are costing the Jaguars another $31.25 million in dead dollars.
James Gladstone has an arduous road ahead, no question.
