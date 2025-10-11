Jaguar Report

Jaguars Mailbag: Trade Talk, Seahawks Emotions

In this week's mailbag, we take questions on the trade deadline and the Seattle Seahawks.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen taks with an official after losing a challenge in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen taks with an official after losing a challenge in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen waits for a replay ruling during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week we take questions on the Seattle Seahawks, the trade deadline and more.

Q: What position group do you think the Jags will look to strengthen at the deadline, if any?

A: DT or tight end. Brenton Strange will miss the next 4-6 weeks it appears after his hip injury against the Chiefs, so the Jaguars can certainly get better there. As for defensive tackle, Jaguars just are not having many plays made or consistent pressure from that group.

Q: How do you see the backfield panning out over remainder of season

A: I think Travis Etienne continues to lead the way. Bhayshul Tuten is a good player and will one day lead the backfield, but Etienne is playing arguably the best football of his career up to this point and there is no real reason to move him out of the lead back role.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Q: Does this win give the team the confidence in the plan to take them to the next level, or is there an emotional letdown after such a meaningful win?

A: It certainly gives them confidence, but the entire messaging I got from the Jaguars locker room this week was clear. Happy with a big win, sure. On cloud ninje? Hardly. The Jaguars seemed genuinely upset at how they played in terms of the defense and some of their mistakes on offense, and I think they are more focused on hitting a higher standard than they are resting on their laurels.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: If the Jags become buyers at the trade deadline who would you target?

A: Logan Hall or Josh Oliver. Two guys who would fit the scheme well and bring a lot of upside. Oliver has a lot of Brenton Strange to his game and would form a nice 1-2 punch with him, while Hall could give them some interior pass-rush upside.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Q: What remaining games do you think have the best chance of getting flexed to Sunday Night Football?

A: Jaguars vs. Broncos in Week 16. The current SNF matchup that weekend is the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinatti Bengals and, yeah ... nobody needs to see that one.

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball in the first half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Q: What are your thoughts on lequint Allen getting WR snaps with the inconsistent wr play we’ve had. Could be a Great blocker for screen plays at wr too maybe ? Thanks for your time and go jags

A: I think as his career goes on you will see more get added to his plate, and he was a really strong option in the passing game in college when flexed outside. With that said, he is so valuable as a pass-blocker I am not sure if I am asking him to leave the backfield at any point.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) grabs the face mask of Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Q: I haven’t been looking at the snap counts for each game that much throughout the season, but through my observation in the games, does it seem like the Jarrian Jones at Outside Corner experiment has already been dropped or atleast its been more part time in the past 2 weeks or so? Keep up the great work John 🐐

A: A big part of it is the fact the Jaguars are still getting Travis Hunter reps at cornerback. With Hunter taking so many snaps on defense, plus the return of Buster Brown, plus the new addition of Greg Newsome, there are just not a ton of snaps out there at cornerback. Jones has played well when in though and they are very high on him. He will be needed at sp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) makes a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) in the 2nd half at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The Bengals won 27-31. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Does Mark Andrews fit into the jags system ?

A: I think they would want a better blocker, honestly. But beggars can't be choosers, so I also would not go out of my way to rule it out entirely either.

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

