Jaguars Mailbag: Trade Talk, Seahawks Emotions
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on the Seattle Seahawks, the trade deadline and more.
Q: What position group do you think the Jags will look to strengthen at the deadline, if any?
A: DT or tight end. Brenton Strange will miss the next 4-6 weeks it appears after his hip injury against the Chiefs, so the Jaguars can certainly get better there. As for defensive tackle, Jaguars just are not having many plays made or consistent pressure from that group.
Q: How do you see the backfield panning out over remainder of season
A: I think Travis Etienne continues to lead the way. Bhayshul Tuten is a good player and will one day lead the backfield, but Etienne is playing arguably the best football of his career up to this point and there is no real reason to move him out of the lead back role.
Q: Does this win give the team the confidence in the plan to take them to the next level, or is there an emotional letdown after such a meaningful win?
A: It certainly gives them confidence, but the entire messaging I got from the Jaguars locker room this week was clear. Happy with a big win, sure. On cloud ninje? Hardly. The Jaguars seemed genuinely upset at how they played in terms of the defense and some of their mistakes on offense, and I think they are more focused on hitting a higher standard than they are resting on their laurels.
Q: If the Jags become buyers at the trade deadline who would you target?
A: Logan Hall or Josh Oliver. Two guys who would fit the scheme well and bring a lot of upside. Oliver has a lot of Brenton Strange to his game and would form a nice 1-2 punch with him, while Hall could give them some interior pass-rush upside.
Q: What remaining games do you think have the best chance of getting flexed to Sunday Night Football?
A: Jaguars vs. Broncos in Week 16. The current SNF matchup that weekend is the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinatti Bengals and, yeah ... nobody needs to see that one.
Q: What are your thoughts on lequint Allen getting WR snaps with the inconsistent wr play we’ve had. Could be a Great blocker for screen plays at wr too maybe ? Thanks for your time and go jags
A: I think as his career goes on you will see more get added to his plate, and he was a really strong option in the passing game in college when flexed outside. With that said, he is so valuable as a pass-blocker I am not sure if I am asking him to leave the backfield at any point.
Q: I haven’t been looking at the snap counts for each game that much throughout the season, but through my observation in the games, does it seem like the Jarrian Jones at Outside Corner experiment has already been dropped or atleast its been more part time in the past 2 weeks or so? Keep up the great work John 🐐
A: A big part of it is the fact the Jaguars are still getting Travis Hunter reps at cornerback. With Hunter taking so many snaps on defense, plus the return of Buster Brown, plus the new addition of Greg Newsome, there are just not a ton of snaps out there at cornerback. Jones has played well when in though and they are very high on him. He will be needed at sp
Q: Does Mark Andrews fit into the jags system ?
A: I think they would want a better blocker, honestly. But beggars can't be choosers, so I also would not go out of my way to rule it out entirely either.
