3 Jaguars Players to Watch vs. Bengals
It's a new week and a new opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to progress to their first 2-0 start in seven years when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an early-afternoon matchup, another team looking for a grand undefeated start after seasons of slow starts to begin previous campaigns.
Several players will be relied on this weekend to keep Jacksonville in contention for the win, especially against a team that offers, for better or worse, a Super Bowl-caliber offense and newly-coached defense. This week, we take a look at one of the Jaguars stars, a role player, and a key defensive starter as players to watch for Sunday's bout in Cincinnati.
Jarrian Jones, cornerback
The Jaguars' defense will get one of their biggest tests this season when they takes on quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile quieted the Panthers' offense last week, but faces a significant challenge in Burrow, Chase, and Higgins' pure abilities. 1
Jarrian Jones, Jacksonville's No. 2 cornerback opposite of Tyson Campbell in nickel packages, will face one of the other receivers Sunday in what will be one of his biggest challenges of his young career. Jones was sufficient on the perimeter for the Jaguars, but he will need to play his A-game against the duo of Chase and Higgins.
LeQuint Allen Jr., running back
Jacksonville traded Tank Bigsby earlier in the week after Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards on just 16 carries. However, it wasn't just Etienne being the reason for the trade: Allen and fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten flashed in their respective roles. Now in a quasi No. 2 tailback role, Allen's opportunities should increase dramatically, as offensive coordinator Grant Udinski hinted at this week.
"LeQuint, you love the physicality, the protection, the route ability out of the backfield and then same thing for him in the run game, getting some opportunities to run different run concepts and schemes where maybe he didn't get a bunch of reps that the other guys got during training camp but as he's gotten those reps, he's gotten better and better," Udinski said.
Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver
If you are head coach Liam Coen, Udinski, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Thomas, one catch for seven yards on seven targets is unacceptable. The former Jaguars' top draft choice from a year ago is too good a player not to get enough opportunities in the passing game to thrive.
Watch for Coen to scheme around Thomas to get him involved against a Bengals defense that does not have the skill talent to contain or quiet the second-year wide receiver. This is the type of game Thomas will need to get himself going as the connection between quarterback and No. 1 playmaker resolves itself.
