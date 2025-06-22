Why Jarrian Jones is Jaguars Most Underrated Defender
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to turn their talented defense from worst to first, so to speak. After a disasterous 2024 season that turned them into the second-worst defense in football, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks to turn his new unit into, at worst, an average-performing group.
There are a lot of key players on the Jaguars defense that will play a significant role. There are the two pass rushers of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker that make up arguably the best group of players at the position in franchise history; key offseason additions such as veteran nickelback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and two-way rookie Travis Hunter; there are the talented linebackers headlined by Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.
Long story short, there is talent on this team contrary to popular belief and they may finally have the coaching in place and the right system to get the best out of their top players and sufficient starters.
The cornerback room is what intrigues me the most on this side of the ball. Tyson Campbell is the star of the group when healthy while Lewis and Hunter will see the field albeit when the latter rotates in from offense. Buster Brown and Christian Braswell make up the rest of the room. Then, there is second-year Jarrian Jones, one of the standouts from last season's underwhelming campaign.
Jones is one of my favorite players on this defense heading into the season and he thrived at nickelback last season. This is a defensive back he stood out immediately in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins when he not just held his own against Tyreek Hill but also blanketed him on several reps. He went on to say after the game, "I'm fast, too."
Not only did Jones flash in coverage as a rookie, he excelled as a run defender, especially in space when his technique was shored up and brought physicality to the table. His 88.5 run defense grade is the sixth-highest among cornerbacks in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
It remains in question whether Jones will be the new No. 2 outside cornerback or not. He's had good play at nickel and didn't see many opportunities on the perimeter. This will be fascinating to look at during training camp but heading into the season, Jones is a key and the most underrated defender on the Jaguars defense.
