Jaguars' Jonah Monheim Earns This Impressive Honor

The Jacksonville Jaguars have an encouraging rookie in center Jonah Monheim.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs out out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs out out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Not many teams can feel comfortable with a seventh-round rookie starting at center, but not many rookie centers are Jacksonville Jaguars' Jonah Monheim.

Monheim stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in his young career in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury to starting center Robert Hainsey. And while the Jaguars' offensive line struggled in the 20-12 loss, Monheim seemed like the furthest thing from an issue as there was along the unit.

As a result of his strong play against the Seahawks, Monheim earned an impressive honor: a place on Pro Football Focus' Week 6 all-rookie team.

"A versatile lineman at USC, Monheim saw his first significant playing time in Week 6 against the Seahawks and was up to the task. He surrendered just four pressures on 54 pass-blocking snaps while carrying himself well on outside zone runs for a 68.4 mark," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do not just take PFF's word for it, either. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about the offensive line's performance on Monday and made sure to note that he believed his rookie center actually had a strong performance despite the rest of the unit struggling throughout the sloppy Week 6 loss.

“Yeah, we knew that they had a good front for sure, but we definitely did not play our best up front in terms of the level of physicality in the run game, but also obviously in the pass protection, we were just catching a little bit, not throwing our hands and playing stout in some of our pass protection. We were just giving up a little bit too much ground at times," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls out from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I do think Jonah [OL Jonah Monheim] came in and actually played pretty well. I mean, that's going to be the thing. People are going to say, well, that was the one change-up, but that was actually—he played pretty well. And we need those other guys to continue to step up around him and play a little bit better. At the end of the day, we did not play well enough up front. It starts there and we did not meet our standards of operating up front."

John Shipley
