Jaguars' Star Josh Hines-Allen Takes Charitable Efforts Another Step
Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Hines-Allen and his family celebrated a major win recently, with Hines-Allen's son Wesley officially completing cancer treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL).
"Hines-Allen announced today his ‘Four One For Hope’ campaign, an extension of his work through his nonprofit foundation Four One For All. The 2025-26 NFL season campaign is inspired by the Hines-Allen family’s journey with childhood cancer, as their seven-year-old son, Wesley, was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia at the end of the 2024 NFL season," a release from Hines-Allen's organization read.
Wesley's Journey
"Wesley is now in remission and celebrated the end of treatment with a bell-ringing ceremony on Tuesday, August 26, at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville.
Hines-Allen and his family went through months of worry that no family should ever go through, and now the Pro Bowl pass-rusher is doing his part to alleviate the stress on those who have to experience what his family did.
"Four One For Hope will support four cancer-focused non-profit foundations through a pledge campaign tied to Josh and the Jaguars’ defensive statistics throughout the season. Josh will pledge $410 for each sack the Jaguars defense records this season. Fans are also called on and encouraged to pledge any dollar amount per sack throughout the season," the release read.
“By partnering with four different organizations that all do important work for children and families affected by childhood cancer, we wanted to recognize that this disease can be all-encompassing," Hines-Allen said in the release. "But if we join together to fund the research, treatment, and programs that support families like ours who are going through this, we can help make a difference for one and for all."
Ever since announcing his son's diagnosis and recovery over the summer, Hines-Allen has become a vocal leader in local efforts to raise funds for organizations that can help the next child and the next family.
"A lot of people that you may not know in your daily life has had some type of cancer at a young age or probably getting it now. That you can always be there to support them, care for them, give them love because I think that's really the main focus on people that's going through that," Hines-Allen said during training camp.
"They have people that can help support them and give them love. And again, my foundation is just to show support. We're contributing to four different organizations throughout the year, so each month is going to be different. An organization that we're targeting to help spread more awareness for them and for us as well. So, I'm excited about that journey and this first month is Nemours and then we'll start adding on when the season goes on.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Hines-Allen's latest move!
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about Hines-Allen's latest move WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.