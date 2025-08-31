Jaguar Report

How Versatility of One Jaguars' Unit Will Yield Big Results

The Jacksonville Jaguars can truly hang their hats on the depth and versatility of one of their most important position groups.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A year after the Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 1 with only three true defensive ends, the Jaguars are going in a much different direction in 2025.

This time around, the Jaguars are entering the year with six defensive ends: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah, and undrafted rookies BJ Green and Danny Striggow.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (58) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time a year ago, the only actual defensive ends were Hines-Allen, Walker and a seventh-round rookie in Myles Cole.

After a staggering eight defensive tackles (Arik Armstead was listed as a defensive end, but lets be real) made the roster in 2024, the Jaguars have just five on their roster this year: Armstead, Maason Smith, DaVon Hamilton, Austin Johnson, and Khalen Saunders.

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

There is now more balance to the room and, more importantly, more versatility. And that is why head coach Liam Coen believes the team can lean on the unit entering the 2025 season.

“The ability with both Ogbah [DL Emmanuel Ogbah] and Smoot [DE Dawuane Smoot] gives us the ability to reduce a little bit. So, you can go a little heavier on the edge because those guys can reduce down a play a little bit of four I, a little three technique if you need and obviously Travon [DE Travon Walker] does that as well, so that’s kind of the reason for a little bit heavier on the edge," Coen said.

But perhaps the biggest reason for the Jaguars' numbers game at defensive end is thanks to two rookies who earned their spots.

"And then B.J. [DL B.J. Green II] and Striggow [DL Danny Striggow] both earned it, I mean they earned it throughout their performances since they got here, continuing to improve and then especially once we got the pads on, you were able to see both of those guys, specifically B.J. show up in the pressures, in the relentless play, in the way he kind of goes about it," Coen said.

"So, pleased with two undrafted free agents make your 53 and we’re going to need them at some point. Also, they will do a phenomenal job giving our offensive line a look every week because they're relentless, the way they practice, the way they compete, all of that kind of goes into it as well.”

