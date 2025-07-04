Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Dives Into Liam Coen's Coaching Style
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has played for plenty of coaches in his NFL career so far: Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson and, now, Liam Coen.
So when it comes to evaluating coaches and whether they bring the Jaguars what the franchise needs, the Jaguars' star pass-rusher is as good an indicator as any. And so far, it appears Hines-Allen is all-in on his newest head coach.
During an interview with SPEAK on Fox Sports 1, Hines-Allen described the way he views Coen's coaching style and the team's success.
"I mean, I just think it's when you think about our culture. I think it's just competitive, having fun and doing what you're supposed to do," Hines-Allen said.
"I think Coach Coen has been with a lot of successful offenses. And you know, you can tell he has that demeanor. He's been a coach his whole life, and he learned from his father. So I just think, you know, it's aggressive. He brought the right coaches in to help him out, and I'm excited to get after it."
When asked by the hosts to detail if Coen is a player's coach, Hines-Allen had a unique perspective. For him, the first-time head coach is the type of coach who knows what kind of style his team needs in the moment.
"He's a player's coach, but he knows how to tap into that coach, coach mentality, and that's what we kind of expect from him. I expect that," Hines-Allen said.
"I expect, you know, not to be cool with everybody, but understand where everybody's at. He can speak our language, but also when it's time to shut it on, he can do that."
Hines-Allen is set to be one of the biggest pieces of Coen's entire Jaguars tenure, and it appears so far as if the duo has hit it off completely.
A big sign of that? Hines-Allen's attendance at voluntary OTA practices this offseason.
"It’s something that ultimately you want to be the standard for everybody, right? For everybody to want to be here with what we have available to us with this facility, with the training, with the strength and conditioning, with the nutrition," Coen said.
"You want guys to want to be here and not have to feel like they need to go elsewhere to get quality work in for themselves. That’s been huge. It’s been huge to have him here ... For him to be here as much as he has has been really, really instrumental for our defense and for our entire team.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Coen and Hines-Allen.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.