Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis Reveals Secret to Defensive Success
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the media on Wednesday to kick off Week 3, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker spoke this week about the Bengals loss. Below is a transcript.
Q: On if Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile’s defense is what he envisioned?
Walker: “100 percent. I feel like we’ve made a lot of great plays. Especially with the way Campanile came in in the offseason, and his mindset was all about stopping the run, and then everything else will take care of itself. I feel like we’ve definitely put out some pretty decent tape of what we want the identity of this team to be. We just have to continuously do that week in and week out and evolve.”
Q: On the advantages that the blitz disguises in Campanile’s scheme present:
Walker: "Like you said, it’s a lot of disguise. A lot of the time, we try to make everything look the same so that way, you really won’t ever be able to tell who’s coming or who’s dropping out. So, I feel like he does a great job with kind of marrying up the calls and making it look that way for us to go out there and execute.”
Q: On how the locker room has maintained positivity after the loss
Walker: “You can definitely feel the positive energy. Obviously, nobody wants to lose. That’s the whole mindset in the locker room. But as far as we know it’s still early in the season, we know the things that we can clean up, and that’s just something that we all play NFL ball, we know how it is in the NFL. It’s hard to win games. It’s just we have to continuously come together in moments like that and pick each other up and just continuously finish the way we started. That’s the main thing: finish the way we start.”
Q: On whether he was glad to see the positivity through adversity
Walker: “100 percent. It’s a great thing to see. Everybody’s just continuously growing together. It’s a great thing to see.”
Q: On how DT Arik Armstead playing inside helps his game
Walker: “Arik on the inside, me personally – I can’t speak for Arik – he seems like he’s much more natural on the inside. He’s a great player on the edge or on the inside, but the push that he brings on the inside obviously helps the guys on the edge a little bit stay a little bit more edgier. But Arik, he’s a great player. Whatever position that he’s put in, I feel like he’s going to come in and take advantage of it, regardless of where it is, inside or outside. But he’s doing a great job on the inside right now.”
