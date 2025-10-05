Jaguars Can't Let This Chiefs Star Wreck Their Gameplan
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they will be up against several future Pro Football Hall of Fame talents when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football -- but there is one who especially stands out.
Chiefs All-World defensive lineman Chris Jones has been a thorn in the Jaguars' side in virtually every matchup the Jaguars have had with the Chiefs in recent years. Jones is one of the most dominant defensive linemen of his entire era, and the Jaguars have fallen victim to him more than once.
Jaguars on Jones
The Jaguars' staff knows all about Jones and the impact he can have on a game. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stressed earlier this week that Jones will be among the focuses of the Jaguars' entire game plan, a reflection of his immense talent.
“Yeah, game wrecker type player. The size obviously, the length, the ability to quick swim you, to push the middle pocket," Coen said.
"Then he lines up at end at times in some known passing situations. So, it's going to take a village, like that's kind of what we've been talking about, really with these rushers. It's not just one guy, one matchup, it's all of us have a hand in it in terms of being able to chip, do all the little things you have to, to take care of a guy like that, that can make a huge impact.”
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was in lockstep with his head coach, echoing his thoughts when detailing how Jones changes their approach to game-planning.
“I would echo Liam's exact thoughts. The fact that he can line up inside, outside, he can rush with a variety of moves, speed, power, get to the quarterback in a bunch of different ways, affect the run game in a bunch of different ways, makes it challenging as coaches, but it also puts stress on the players that they have to identify him," he said.
"Know where he's at, know the different techniques and moves and different changeups that he has and how they want to approach blocking him or approach attacking him. So, it's an every single time he's on the field type thing where you have to be aware of where he is and what your plan is for him. Whether it's red zone, open field, third down, it's every single down.”
