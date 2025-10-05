The 1 Critical Area the Jaguars Must Slow Down Patrick Mahomes In
If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to make a statement on Monday Night Football, it is obvious who they will need to slow down: Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has never lost to the Jaguars and has routinely carved up past Jaguars defenses. He is facing a much different Jaguars defense this time around, but the challenge still remains -- how do you contain the most dangerous passer of a generation?
For the Jaguars to do so, there is one clear area they will need to make sure they step their game up in.
Mahomes' Superpower
The area Mahomes has typically thrived in has been his ability to push the ball downfield with his rare arm strength and accuracy. While the Chiefs' vertical passing game has dipped some in the past few seasons, it has rebounded in a big way in 2025.
"Patrick Mahomes had a career-low 22 completions on vertical throws last season, and through Week 4 of 2025, he had already completed 10 such passes — matching nearly half of last year’s total. He matched his 2024 single-game high in vertical completions in just one week this season and currently ranks top-seven in both completions (10) and attempts (22) on vertical throws," PFF said.
"His top target downfield has been Tyquan Thornton, whose 12 vertical targets are tied for the most in the NFL. Expect the deep passing game to remain a focus against a Jaguars defense that has faced 27 vertical attempts, second-most in the league."
“He has every attribute. He’s top tier, so he can put a ton of strain on you. Obviously, everybody has to do a great job plastering down the field because he's just kind of kept so many plays alive in his career and been able, like you said, to get the ball down the field," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said about Mahomes this week.
"But, not only that, he really does a great job of throwing on time, the rhythm pass game is as good as there is in the league too. So, you can't say enough good things about him because he really is an incredible player.”
