This Player is the Key to the Jaguars' Offense vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will need all of the help they can get this Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo's defense. This game presents a terrific opportunity for head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski to see an offense playing with momentum against one of the most creative defenses in the league.
Udinski, however, will get the chance to utilize everyone the offense has to its disposal. That includes the return of a key playmaker who missed time last week due to a shoulder injury. His presence will be welcomed on Monday night.
Dyami Brown makes his return to the field
Brown returns to the field this week after being out with a shoulder injury against the San Francisco 49ers. Udinski was stoked for his return, explaining how he provides much value for the run and passing game.
"I think his toughness and his effort shows up in the run game that you might not always see on TV, but from the sideline or from a coach's perspective, you see him doing a lot of work, inserting on blocks, digging out safeties, blocking corners," Udinski said.
Brown's efforts sometimes result in him working to the second level to block linebackers. Those efforts don't go unnoticed to Udinski, the coaching staff, and players on the roster.
"Sometimes he ends up on a linebacker every now and then, his toughness is felt in the run
game, and it's felt when another guy's getting the catch and he's transitioning the block,
you'll see someone else take a catch and run down the field and he's down there blocking
for the guy, and we love that effort," Udinski said. "That effort is infectious for the entire team, the entire offense really. So, you see that in the run game."
It is also evident in the passing game. Udinski said that Brown can run a variety of routes inside and out, and as the former Washington Commander continues to evolve in the Jaguars offense, it has brought encourgament to not just the staff but his teammates as well.
"He's another guy that over the course of time as he’s become more and more comfortable with the offense, has really improved his versatility to run a bigger route tree, get the ball in hand that he's done in previous years," Udinski said. "But adding that layer gets him each kind of level of the field where he’s been deep, he's been short, ball in hand and now he's got the intermediate layer over the middle, out-breakers.
"So that continued growth has been encouraging and know when we have him out there, I think the guys feel that, feel that energy that he brings."
