Liam Coen Drops Encouraging Nuggets on Jaguars' Rookie
The Jacksonville Jaguars, like many teams, like to boast a next-man-up mentality. They were able to prove that it's not just a cliché for them in their last game, though. En route to a 26-21 road upset over the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars saw several new faces step into a role for them on the West Coast.
Among them were some rookies, including linebacker Jack Kiser and safety Rayuan Lane III. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talked about their impact against the Niners earlier in the week.
They weren't the only freshmen who got their first taste of NFL action last game. Versus San Francisco, Jaguars fans got to see the regular-season debut of rookie EDGE B.J. Green II, too.
Will B.J. Green II play a larger role in Week 5?
After notching a 3-1 record to begin the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching their biggest game yet of the year. They'll host the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 for a Monday Night Football feature. Not only is this a premier opportunity for the Jaguars to test their mettle against a perennial contender, but it's also their only primetime slot of the season.
Unfortunately, the injury report is starting to stack up for Jacksonville. Five different offensive linemen were limited in practice this week with various ailments. The biggest name that popped up for the Jaguars was Travon Walker, who hurt his wrist against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and had it surgically repaired. Surprisingly, he's listed as a game-time decision against the Chiefs.
If he's unable to go, Jacksonville will be counting on some of their reserves to step up, including rookie B.J. Green II, according to Head Coach Liam Coen:
"Yeah, I think those guys know they may have to step up. There are multiple guys who have played in those opportunities within the flow of games. A guy like Dennis Gardeck continues to play better as well. [Emmanuel] Ogbah, [Dawuane] Smoot, those guys have all done a nice job. B.J. Green [II] got going a little bit last week, so it'll be a little bit by committee, but I have a lot of faith in those guys up front.”
Green II introduced himself to the NFL by dominating the preseason, piling up some of the most pressures in the entire league in his exhibition games. He only played two snaps against the Niners. Hopefully, he'll be ready to roll if he gets his name called versus the Chiefs.
