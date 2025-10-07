What Jaguars Beating Chiefs Means For Rest of the NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars scored a monumental victory and one of the best in recent franchise history with their 31-28 win over the dynastic and reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday Night Football. It is a significant moment for the Jaguars organization along with the two main figures, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
It was not a pretty win by any means, as the Jaguars once again struggled with infuriating penalties, drops, miscommunication in coverage, and more. However, they pulled off a major win over a franchise that has ruled the NFL landscape for the better part of a decade, thanks to a wonky game-winning score from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Coen discussed how a win like this could put the NFL on notice.
The Jaguars have NFL on notice
"Yeah, it's a-- we won today, tonight. It's a huge moment for our team, for our organization," Coen said following Monday's win. As the team began celebrating into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, they'll quickly revert to game preperation as they host the Seattle Seahawks in less than six days before their trip across the bound for their London game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Coen acknowledged in Monday's press conference that his team did not play a clean game, along with operational issues that cost the Jaguars in key moments on either side of the ball-- an impressive feat considering the victory.
"We have yet to play clean for 60 minutes. Not that you always play 100 percent clean, but we did cut down on some of the penalties," Coen said. "We still had a few operational issues that frustrate you. But I do think we did play a little cleaner, at times tonight."
However, even with all of the mistakes, Jacksonville showed resiliency and toughness in key situations that helped them to a major win at home. Coen recognized this, knowing that as the season progresses, the issues will resolve on their own.
"It wasn't perfect, as we know," Coen said. "We've got to go clean up a lot from the tape to go and be ready on a short week especially, so I think this week will kind of show us a little bit more about where we're at. But, huge win."
The Jaguars lost several games by one score last year, while the Chiefs won many of them at a historic level. The Jaguars' first-year head coach said he is proud of his players for turning the tables this time around.
"Huge win for us, especially with the one-score game thing. That team has historically won the majority of their one-score games," Coen said. "Something that obviously was a struggle for this team last year, and proud of the guys."
