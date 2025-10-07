Trevor Lawrence Notches Statement Win in Critical 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars began their 2025 NFL season at 3-1, but they left a lot to be desired, even with their best record through four games in the past 25 years. The only disappointing part of the first quarter of the campaign was Trevor Lawrence's struggles in the passing attack.
When the Jaguars hired Head Coach Liam Coen, there was great hope that he could coax a career year out of T-Law in his fifth season, the same way he did for Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. There was no breakout in Jacksonville's first four games.
That changed in the Jaguars' Monday Night Football upset over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lawrence led Jacksonville to their fourth win of the season, and this time, he got the statistical explosion he, the team, and the fans had been waiting for. Is this the breakthrough he needed to insert himself as one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks?
Trevor Lawrence struck gold
Late into Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, Trevor Lawrence went digging for gold. He found it, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars on a seven-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to give his team the lead for good. Before that series started, there was just 1:45 left in the contest.
Not only did he get an upset win for the Jaguars, but he did it by outplaying Patrick Mahomes and overcoming an early 14-0 deficit. He didn't just defeat the Chiefs; he beat them, the referees, and Jacksonville's own mistakes to get a crucial victory to move to 4-1.
He finished his night with 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing and one touchdown to one interception, a turnover that only stood because of an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty. He also ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and two scores, including the game-winner in which his right guard stepped on his foot, causing him to stumble twice and fall onto the grass before he got up, tucked the ball, and ran into the end zone for one of the most unlikely finishes in NFL history.
The Jaguars have been waiting on T-Law to have a turning point this year, under offensive guru Liam Coen, after they signed him to a handsome five-year, $275 million extension this past summer. Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab believes they might have gotten it against the Chiefs:
"Jacksonville had been waiting for a moment like that, with Lawrence leading a comeback win against the Chiefs dynasty on a Monday night. The Jaguars are 4-1 in Liam Coen’s first season as their head coach. Monday’s win felt like more than a typical Week 5 win."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to see if Trevor Lawrence can capitalize on this breakout game in the remainder of the season.
Please let us know your thoughts on T-Law's Week 5 performance against the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.