Jaguars Reveal Inactives For Monday Night Football Chiefs Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will not have star defensive end Travon Walker on hand for their Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Walker was ruled as one of the Jaguars' inactives ahead of kickoff against the Chiefs on Monday evening due to a wrist injury he sustained eight days ago in San Francisco. Walker did not practice on Thursday and Friday, though he was a limited participant in practice on Saturday and wore a large club on his left hand.
“We're going to go right down to the wire with it. We will. I mean, it's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It's just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go," Coen said on Saturday.
Walker Inactive
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media, and later got surgery after seeing a wrist specialist earlier in the week.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
“Yeah, I think those guys know they may have to step up. There are multiple guys who have played in those opportunities within the flow of games. A guy like [LB] Dennis Gardeck continues to play better as well. Ogbah [DL Emmanuel Ogbah], Smoot [DE Dawuane Smoot], those guys have all done a nice job. [DL] BJ Green [II] got going a little bit last week, so it'll be a little bit by committee, but I have a lot of faith in those guys up front.”
In addition to Walker, the other inactives are linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), along with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Danny Striggow.
