Trevor Lawrence Knows He Has More to Show for Jaguars
Through their first four games of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a very encouraging start at 3-1. It hasn't happened exactly the way people expected for this team. When the franchise hired Head Coach Liam Coen to take over the Jaguars and the offense, there were high hopes that they would be able to compete this year due to the strength of their air attack.
Led by high-profile talents in Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter Jr., many thought that Coen would be able to coax out an elite passing game in Jacksonville. Instead, it's been the defense and the rushing attack that have brought the Jaguars to victory this season.
This formula might not be sustainable, though. If Lawrence and the passing game don't step up soon, opposing defenses will start loading up against the run and forcing Jacksonville to succeed through the air. This team also can't count on its D to force multiple turnovers every game, even if they've been able to do so in each outing so far.
Trevor Lawrence recognizes that he can be better
Liam Coen was able to coach a career year out of Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. Many thought he would do the same for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. So far, that hasn't been the case.
Through four games, T-Law has tallied just 845 yards on 84-of-144 passing, throwing five touchdowns to four interceptions. He's on pace to notch career lows in completion percentage and passing yards per game. He's also trending to tie his career-high in picks with 17.
Clearly, that's not what he and the Jaguars hoped for this year. Lawrence recognizes this:
"Definitely a little frustrated. Obviously, that's something that you want to do well; you want to feel like you come out of the game, and as a quarterback, that's a huge part of my job, obviously. I mean it's running the whole offense and getting us in the right play and all that stuff, but it's throwing and catching, too, and I take responsibility for the throws I might miss or the ones where we're not on the same page, me and wideouts or tight ends or whoever it is, and I just think there's a lot of meat on the bone that we're leaving out there."
"So, it's something that we've been working on in practice, and I think we're going to definitely see some improvements in that. I know we are. But yeah, it's definitely frustrating. I think the whole room feels like that, because we know what we're capable of and haven't quite done it yet. But at the same time, we've been winning games, and we've been finding ways to win, but eventually we're going to have to be able to push the ball down the field and make the big explosive plays in the passing game, and that's going to happen, but we’ve got to do it."
It's encouraging to see that the Jaguars have been able to win games despite the passing game struggling. It also gives a glimpse into the potential of what this team can be once Lawrence and the air attack catch up, and everything's firing on all cylinders. A good place to start will be Week 5's Monday Night Football battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Jacksonville might need Lawrence to be on his A-game to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes.
