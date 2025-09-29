New Details Emerge on Liam Coen, Robert Saleh Squabble
Don't expect Robert Saleh to be on any Christmas cards out of Duval this year.
After the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator took the odd route of saying that Coen and his staff are "elite" at legally "stealing defensive signs", Coen took natural offense the implication following the Jaguars' 26-21 win in Week 3.
In a video filmed by Action Sports Jax's Marcel Robinson, the exact moment when Coen and Saleh exchanged words was revealed. Coen told Saleh to "keep my name out of your mouth," a clear reaction to Saleh's comments on sign-stealing earlier in the week.
Saleh's Comments
“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a—legally—a really advanced signal stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said on Thursday. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field."
“They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree. From Sean [McVay], to Kevin O’Connell, to all those guys, they all do it. So, there’s challenges. They’re gonna catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we just gotta play good, sound, fundamental football and do our best to execute.”
"Not a big deal. Just keep that between us ... Just going to keep that between us right now, that is it," Coen said when asked about the exchange after the game.
“No. Tried to clear it up, but I didn't see what happened so I'm not sure. I don't think he should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it," 49ers' head coach Kyles Shanahan said after the game.
“Yeah, we don't totally care if coaches are [explicit[ off. I mean that's, that has no effect on a game. So, I think Saleh was paying them a big compliment what they're good at doing. It's not illegal, he said there’s nothing illegal about it. I think when use the word sign stealing and what headlines get with those type of words, I think then the perception of that becomes wrong. I don't think that was the goal of what he wanted to do.”
