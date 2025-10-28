Liam Coen Looks for Big Picture Following Jaguars Struggles
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to face the music for the past few weeks with back-to-back losses before their off week. As players took time for themselves to reset and refocus for the final 10-game stretch, their coaches, led by head coach Liam Coen, were hard at work looking at the film, taking in and reevaluating the program ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There was an opportunity on Monday to speak on players getting much-needed rest and seeing the big picture, whether there was something groundbreaking found in film study or not, as Coen spoke with the media.
Resetting and the 'big picture'
It was 'huge for the players and coaches to reset during the bye, according to Coen. With some players injured, the off week provided much-needed rehab availability and rest for key players such as star linebacker Devin Lloyd.
"Everybody needs a reset and an opportunity to get away from it," Coen. "Spend some quality time with family and friends and have that nice little mental and physical reset to now come into the building with everything ahead of us."
However, when evaluating the tape from the past seven weeks, Coen said that nothing groundbreaking was found to insert a significant change on either side of the ball.
"You have a feeling and what comes out is statistics, you're looking at data, but also the big picture of every game is its own entity, like the stats don't always align with the flow of a football game and what actually could have occurred or did occur within games," Coen said. "So much of it is looking at it from a big picture lens, but then dissecting individually per side of ball, ‘Okay, where can we improve?’"
Coen asked hypothetically about the things they have done well, and be able to change the display and presentation of what they have succeeded in, while continuing success in key areas such as the run game, which Coen admitted he needed to do a better job calling more run plays.
"When we run the football, we're a little bit more balanced. Anytime you're more balanced, you have the defense on their toes," Coen explained. "When you start drives and you have a run, you get a hold and your first and 20, now I'm probably not going to run it on first, who knows? But you're trying to just look for the balance, and when you're able to run the football, you see around the league all day yesterday, points being scored, and when you can run the ball and be effective running the football, it's something that we've got to get back to being able to do a little bit more."
