3 Bold Thoughts on Jaguars' Rookie Class Exiting Bye Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off the bye week and have plenty ahead of them at 4-3.
But for the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen to ensure the Jaguars take advantage of their window, they will need to continue to see strong contributions from the Jaguars' rookie draft class. So, what have we seen from the rookies so far and what can we expect to see over the next few weeks?
Travis Hunter's Time
While Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter may not have had the fast start that so many people were expecting. Perhaps this actually should have been the expectation considering the monumental task that was facing Hunter in his journey to play both receiver and cornerback at the same time. With all of this in mind, Hunter is clearly primed for a continued breakout after his recent momentum.
Hunter has improved as a downfield receiver, catching plenty of passes 10-yards or further in the last month after sparingly being used there previously. Outside of the Seahawks' loss where he was inexplicably not utilized more in the passing game, Hunter has shown positive signs in big games against the Jaguars' toughest opponents. His time is coming.
Rookie RBs Continue to Push
The Jaguars got solid contributions from their pair of rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen over the first seven games. Up until the running game's slump the last few weeks, Tuten was making several plays a game as a change-of-pace playmaker. Allen, meanwhile, has been a quality No. 3 running back thanks to his high-level play as a pass-protector, and he has also been solid when called upon as a rusher and pass-catcher.
The question now is where does their game go from here? Etienne had 72.9% of the running back room's carries over the first seven games, and he has yet to provide the Jaguars any reason to take work off his plate. But even with that in mind, the best long-term move would be to see both Tuten and Allen in expanded roles. How the Jaguars tackle their usage will be telling on their stance of short- and long-term gains.
3rd-Round Contributions Are Missed
The Jaguars have gotten good returns on several draft picks this year, including the three rookies aforementioned, center Jonah Monheim, and special teams ace Rayuan Lane. Two undrafted rookies making the team and giving solid reps here and there has been key too. But even with all of the positives of the draft class, there is one glaring negative.
Due to injuries, the Jaguars have gotten nothing from their third-round selections in 2025. Third-round safety Caleb Ransaw sustained a food injury in training camp and was shutdown for the year, and he certainly would have been playing a role -- if not outright starting -- by now. Rookie guard Wyatt Milum has not played an offensive snap due to missing the first month with a knee injury, either.
