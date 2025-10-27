Ranking the Three Best Jaguars Rookies So Far in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars' bye week is over as they transition into game week for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the team finds a rhythm and consistency within their offense, they have seen an impact from the first draft class by general manager James Gladstone. Draft choices from the first round to the seventh round have either seen action or are in the mists of doing so.
The 2025 Jaguars draft class seems to be the Stallworth group that helps build continuity and depth on both sides of the ball, an important aspect to the new regime and for sustaining potential, and hopefully, long-term success. With that said, these are the three best rookies from the Jaguars draft class through the first eight weeks of the season.
Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
A no-brainer, Hunter is arguably one of the most talented players in the NFL, period. He has rare athleticism and stamina to play both positions at a high level and has flashed that playmaking ability this season, even as recently as against the Los Angeles Rams in London.
Hunter might be the best overall playmaker on offense at the moment, and the best coverage defender in the Jaguars' secondary. This is the type of talent that should've gone No. 1 overall, but Jacksonville has the distinct pleasure of bestowing a fascinating talent.
LeQuint Allen, running back
A seventh-round pick this spring, Allen flew under the radar until the preseason, when he shone in pass protection and has been doing so ever since. He may not have high-end production at running back, but his impact as a blocker and occasional pass-catcher is valuable.
Allen does a terrific job scanning the field, taking on and bringing contact at the point of attack, and playing with technique and anchoring, showcasing a strong lower-half. He is one of two rookies in the backfield with Bhayshul Tuten, who projects a great future at running back for Jacksonville.
Rayuan Lane III, safety
If Caleb Ransaw were healthy, there is a good chance he would wind up in this article. Alas, Lane has made an enormous impact as a depth player at safety and as a core four special teams player, a valuable role on that unit. Lane has made plays in either phase, showcasing the depth Jacksonville possesses.
Lane has made great tackles from depth while being a terrific gunner and coverage specialist on punt and kickoff coverages. The ceiling is getting higher for the former Navy Midshipman, who is among the three best rookies on the Jaguars roster this season.
