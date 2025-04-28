3 Observations on Jaguars Late Day 3 Selections
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft with four selections in the final two rounds: linebacker/edge rusher Jalen McLeod, safety Rayuan Lane III, center Jonah Monheim, and running back LeQuint Allen Jr.
So, what did we make of the final four picks? We offer our thoughts below.
Jalen McLeod is a nice chess piece
The Jaguars added an interesting chess piece with the addition of Auburb's Jalen McLeod. Playing the "buck" position for Auburn the last two seasons, McLeod has done a little bit of everything; rush, cover, blitz, spy on quarterbacks, play off the ball, and simply just be a movable piece for new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Campanile's former boss Brian Flores has thrived in using players with similar skill sets as McLeod, and he should add some competition to the roster right away. In terms of effort and versatility, McLeod can certainly make things interesting.
Special teams got a lot better
The Jaguars' special teams units have been an underrated storyline this offseason. The Jaguars hit reset on the return game and saw several core special teamers have their contracts expire. The Jaguars clearly made the unit a focus throughout the course of the draft, and their picks late in Day 3 fit this to a tee.
McLeod should instantly become a contributor on special teams, but he is not alone. There is an argument to make that Rayuan Lane III is one of the best special teamers in the entire draft and he could quickly become one of the most important players the Jaguars have on that side of the ball. Add in LeQuint Allen's early special teams experience in his career, and the Jaguars got a lot better.
Offensive depth improves
The Jaguars made a point to add offensive depth during the first draft of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli. The first two days of the draft saw the Jaguars add a star in Travis Hunter and a potential future starter along the offensive line in Wyatt Milum, and the trend continued on Day 3 with Jonah Monheim and LeQuint Allen.
Monehim automatically becomes a potential compeititor at the backup center spot with Luke Fortner, while Allen is a unique prospect who can be used both at receiver and running back in certain formations and situations.
