Jaguar Report

Predicting Jaguars Final 10 Regular Season Games

Let's predict how the final 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars could play out.

Jared Feinberg

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars get a much-needed off week ahead of a 10-game stretch where their next five games feature just one home game in November. Amid trade rumors and off dysfunctions, the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen have already exceeded expectations for the 2025 season. However, his offense remains inconsistent, and changes should be made sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, how could the remaining 10 games on Jacksonville's schedule turn out? I took a shot at predicting the remainder of the Jaguars' schedule, inserting some scenarios along the way.

Week 9 ~ at Las Vegas Raiders (FOX, 4:05 PM)

Jags Raiders
Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A great way to begin the final 10 games of the Jaguars' regular season is a rematch of the late-season thriller against the Raiders last year. Las Vegas doesn't have an inspiring team other than flashy moments from Geno Smith and the uber-talented Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. However, the Jaguars' changes, whatever they may be, help boost them to victory. Record: 5-3

Week 10 ~ at Houston Texans (CBS, 1:00 PM)

Jags Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is tackled by Houston Texans safety CJ. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we saw in Week 3, the Texans' defense is the best in football, and they'll likely remain as such despite their offensive inconsistencies (sound familiar?). This feels like a game that Jacksonville will split, and I expect that to be the case as the offense continues to find its rhythm. Look for this to be another low-scoring affair. Record: 5-4

Week 11 ~ vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 1:00 PM)

Tlaw Jag
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a two point conversion between Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. Pom 2023 Jan 05 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars get their first game in Jacksonville since early October, but they have to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who have been finding their groove lately. I still expect Los Angeles to be in contention to win the AFC West, posing another challenge with the arm of Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and a quality defense could make it difficult for this Jaguars defense. Sitting at .500, Jacksonville will look to find a spark from someone in the final seven games. Record: 5-5

Week 12 ~ at Arizona Cardinals (CBS, 4:05 PM)

Jag
Fans celebrate with Jaguar players in the North end zone after Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) ran the ball 109 yards for a touchdown after catching a missed field goal attempt by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the second quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jaguars fans cheering on the / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their third road game in four weeks, Jacksonville begins to find its spark on offense as Brian Thomas Jr. eliminates the rust that caused trade rumors to explode during the bye week. The Jaguars' offense sees consistency from Trevor Lawrence while his defense makes plays against a Cardinals team with a head coach likely on the hot seat. Back into the win column they go. Record: 6-5

Week 13~ at Tennessee Titans (CBS, 1:00 PM)

Jags Titan
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) lose his guardian cap to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans are a bad football team and are destined for another top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is all that needs to be said here. Record: 7-5

Week 14 ~ vs. Indianapolis Colts (CBS, 1:00 PM)

Jags Colt
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) pushes off of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the surprise of many, the Colts have the best record in football, and there is a decent chance they keep that pace. In this scenario, they do, tightening their grip on the AFC South title, but the Jaguars may have something to say about that. With the offense finding momentum, Travis Hunter making big-time plays on both sides of the ball, and a defense flying around, Jacksonville gets a huge road win against a divison rival. Record: 8-5

Week 15 ~ vs. New York Jets (CBS, 1:00 PM)

BTJ Jag
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards against New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL, potentially destined for the No. 1 overall selection in April's draft. Yet, their defense can cause some headaches and lead to low-scoring games. I expect nothing less in this game, but the Jaguars win comfortably regardless, leading to a four-game winning streak. Record: 9-5

Week 16 ~ at Denver Broncos (FOX, 4:05 PM)

Lawrence Jag
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Traveling to Denver is always a challenge, especially when they have a quality football team and top-end defense. It is hard not to imagine both the Jaguars and Broncos in the thick of wild-card contention at this point in the season, and I have a difficult time seeing the former coming into Mile High Stadium in the frigid cold against one of the top defenses in football and securing their first 10-win season since 2017. One more week? Record: 9-6

Week 17 ~ at Indianapolis Colts (FOX, 1:00 PM)

Lawrence Jag
Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With how well the Colts have likely played to this point of the season, the AFC South is likely all but secured. Jacksonville is fighting for a postseason berth for the first time in two years, but it will take on Indianapolis on the road in what will likely be a rough environment. The Jaguars will have to wait one more week for their 10th win of the season. Record: 9-7

Week 18 ~ vs. Tennessee Titans (TBD, 1:00 PM)

Titans are playing with nothing to lose, already out of postseason contention, and playing with pride. Jacksonville has been able to get some help in recent weeks to secure a higher wild-card spot as they get the season sweep of Tennessee, winning their 10th game of the year, and locking down a spot in the playoffs for the first time in eight years, making this an incredible first season for head coach Liam Coen. Record: 10-7, 2nd in AFC South

Coen Jags
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the best news and analysis for the final 10-game stretch of the season.

Please let us know your thoughts on our schedule prediction when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft