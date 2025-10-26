Predicting Jaguars Final 10 Regular Season Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars get a much-needed off week ahead of a 10-game stretch where their next five games feature just one home game in November. Amid trade rumors and off dysfunctions, the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen have already exceeded expectations for the 2025 season. However, his offense remains inconsistent, and changes should be made sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, how could the remaining 10 games on Jacksonville's schedule turn out? I took a shot at predicting the remainder of the Jaguars' schedule, inserting some scenarios along the way.
Week 9 ~ at Las Vegas Raiders (FOX, 4:05 PM)
A great way to begin the final 10 games of the Jaguars' regular season is a rematch of the late-season thriller against the Raiders last year. Las Vegas doesn't have an inspiring team other than flashy moments from Geno Smith and the uber-talented Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. However, the Jaguars' changes, whatever they may be, help boost them to victory. Record: 5-3
Week 10 ~ at Houston Texans (CBS, 1:00 PM)
As we saw in Week 3, the Texans' defense is the best in football, and they'll likely remain as such despite their offensive inconsistencies (sound familiar?). This feels like a game that Jacksonville will split, and I expect that to be the case as the offense continues to find its rhythm. Look for this to be another low-scoring affair. Record: 5-4
Week 11 ~ vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 1:00 PM)
The Jaguars get their first game in Jacksonville since early October, but they have to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who have been finding their groove lately. I still expect Los Angeles to be in contention to win the AFC West, posing another challenge with the arm of Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and a quality defense could make it difficult for this Jaguars defense. Sitting at .500, Jacksonville will look to find a spark from someone in the final seven games. Record: 5-5
Week 12 ~ at Arizona Cardinals (CBS, 4:05 PM)
With their third road game in four weeks, Jacksonville begins to find its spark on offense as Brian Thomas Jr. eliminates the rust that caused trade rumors to explode during the bye week. The Jaguars' offense sees consistency from Trevor Lawrence while his defense makes plays against a Cardinals team with a head coach likely on the hot seat. Back into the win column they go. Record: 6-5
Week 13~ at Tennessee Titans (CBS, 1:00 PM)
The Tennessee Titans are a bad football team and are destined for another top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is all that needs to be said here. Record: 7-5
Week 14 ~ vs. Indianapolis Colts (CBS, 1:00 PM)
To the surprise of many, the Colts have the best record in football, and there is a decent chance they keep that pace. In this scenario, they do, tightening their grip on the AFC South title, but the Jaguars may have something to say about that. With the offense finding momentum, Travis Hunter making big-time plays on both sides of the ball, and a defense flying around, Jacksonville gets a huge road win against a divison rival. Record: 8-5
Week 15 ~ vs. New York Jets (CBS, 1:00 PM)
The New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL, potentially destined for the No. 1 overall selection in April's draft. Yet, their defense can cause some headaches and lead to low-scoring games. I expect nothing less in this game, but the Jaguars win comfortably regardless, leading to a four-game winning streak. Record: 9-5
Week 16 ~ at Denver Broncos (FOX, 4:05 PM)
Traveling to Denver is always a challenge, especially when they have a quality football team and top-end defense. It is hard not to imagine both the Jaguars and Broncos in the thick of wild-card contention at this point in the season, and I have a difficult time seeing the former coming into Mile High Stadium in the frigid cold against one of the top defenses in football and securing their first 10-win season since 2017. One more week? Record: 9-6
Week 17 ~ at Indianapolis Colts (FOX, 1:00 PM)
With how well the Colts have likely played to this point of the season, the AFC South is likely all but secured. Jacksonville is fighting for a postseason berth for the first time in two years, but it will take on Indianapolis on the road in what will likely be a rough environment. The Jaguars will have to wait one more week for their 10th win of the season. Record: 9-7
Week 18 ~ vs. Tennessee Titans (TBD, 1:00 PM)
Titans are playing with nothing to lose, already out of postseason contention, and playing with pride. Jacksonville has been able to get some help in recent weeks to secure a higher wild-card spot as they get the season sweep of Tennessee, winning their 10th game of the year, and locking down a spot in the playoffs for the first time in eight years, making this an incredible first season for head coach Liam Coen. Record: 10-7, 2nd in AFC South
