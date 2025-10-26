Why Jaguars Could Trade Star Receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of issues on offense, the area where head coach Liam Coen was expected to master this season. Penalties, drops, miscommunication, and pure inconsistencies have marred the Jaguars.
This same team was wrapped up in trade rumors once more on Saturday when The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that the front office was taking calls for star, yet embattled wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The report has begun to erupt discourse online of what teams could offer for the second-year player, leading to this important question: could the Jaguars really trade Thomas?
Making the case to trade Thomas'
Thomas was phenomenal as a first-year pass-catcher with 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which broke franchise rookie records. He was a reliable target with explosive capabilities to win vertically with instant acceleration and growth in separation and route running ability. It was all set to culminate in 2025 under Coen's purview, but that has not been the case.
This season, Thomas is tied for second in the NFL in drops, according to Pro Football Focus. He has struggled with communication and chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and has had moments of laziness, pull-ups before a catching attempt in traffic, and other frustrating moments for a wideout who seems lost at the moment.
Drafted by former general manager Trent Baalke, Thomas comes from a past regime with many flaws, even if he might be the one true hit for the not-well-received Baalke. New GM James Gladstone has shown to not be afriad of moving off from former Baalke assets if they are struggling to provide value this season, hence the cut of Darnell Savage and trading Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II.
Thomas thrives on vertical planes and can run the full route tree. If the Jaguars truly believe that it is time to cut ties only a year and a half into his career, a majority of teams would be vying for his services, while Jacksonville is showing they are here to make logical decisions, whether they are rational or not.
However, as Russini mentioned, it is highly unlikely the Jaguars trade Thomas. Most teams will listen to calls for any player, and a majority of the time, nothing happens. This is a routine display of how the front office works during trade rumor season as the deadline approaches.
When he is at his best, Thomas is too valuable for this team to give up on. He has the capabilities of taking over a football game and can be a superstar in Coen's system. Despite this, if the struggles continue for the rest of the season, Gladstone may have to make a tough decision this offseason, whether fans like it or not.
