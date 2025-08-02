Jaguar Report

Where are the Jaguars on Coen's Expectation Timeline?

After playing themselves in a mock draft, what is the progress of the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Liam Coen's timeline?

Bryan Anthony Davis

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen leads training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen leads training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Timetables are important when it comes to pretty much anything. When buying something online, the first thing the consumer does is check the arrival date for shipping. On a trip, building project or even a meeting, everybody involved needs to know the OTA.

For Liam Coen and his Jacksonville Jaguars, the first-year head coach hired to replace the fired Doug Pederson is constantly being asked where his team stands as far as being ahead, behind, or right on time, expectation-wise. After Friday Night's Mock Game, Coen set the timeline record straight.

Coen on where the team stands on his timeline 10 days into training camp

Dennis Gardeck and Jalen McLeod
Jacksonville Jaguars Dennis Gardeck wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) while warming up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think we are probably about where I expected us to be in some ways. I think tonight was maybe a little bit more explosive than I expected us to be in some ways. So that was just a pleasant surprise, not a surprise, but that was just pleasant to see. We have guys that can make explosive plays and do it. It's just tonight it maybe happened a little bit more than it has," explained Coen.

And then really just from a physicality standpoint, discipline, we have to continue to become more disciplined as a team with the penalties, jumping offsides, formations, alignment, assignment, that's never going to stop getting critiqued probably. But, once we get to a point where we do stop having to worry about that, maybe we can start worrying a little bit more on the fundamentals, techniques, and kind of the craft, if you will. ”

A crucial component of the timeline will be the Jaguars' rookies and younger players adapting. Coen intimated that they were doing fine, but definitely did not oversell their progress.

Coen on the youth of the roster

LeQuint Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36), right, runs sprints during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think you definitely saw some bright eyes in some ways. I think [RB] LeQuint Allen [Jr.] continues to show up in terms of just doing the right thing all the time. He just plays hard. He plays fast. He made a great move in space over here. Some of those younger guys need to get used to it.."

But for Coen, this is just a starting point, and he will use this as a baseline for improvement.

"The lights do get a little bit brighter in here for them, so breaking the huddle, formations that they haven't been jacking up. They did a little bit tonight, but that's kind of to be expected in some ways. We'll clean this tape up and move on. ”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Coen, Allen and the Jaguars' youth.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars, mock game performance, and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Bryan Anthony Davis
BRYAN ANTHONY DAVIS

Bryan Anthony Davis is a successful journalist with extensive experience as both a broadcaster and a writer. A graduate of Pittsburgh, he joins the On SI team as a contributor covering college football and the NFL.