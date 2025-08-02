Where are the Jaguars on Coen's Expectation Timeline?
Timetables are important when it comes to pretty much anything. When buying something online, the first thing the consumer does is check the arrival date for shipping. On a trip, building project or even a meeting, everybody involved needs to know the OTA.
For Liam Coen and his Jacksonville Jaguars, the first-year head coach hired to replace the fired Doug Pederson is constantly being asked where his team stands as far as being ahead, behind, or right on time, expectation-wise. After Friday Night's Mock Game, Coen set the timeline record straight.
Coen on where the team stands on his timeline 10 days into training camp
“I think we are probably about where I expected us to be in some ways. I think tonight was maybe a little bit more explosive than I expected us to be in some ways. So that was just a pleasant surprise, not a surprise, but that was just pleasant to see. We have guys that can make explosive plays and do it. It's just tonight it maybe happened a little bit more than it has," explained Coen.
And then really just from a physicality standpoint, discipline, we have to continue to become more disciplined as a team with the penalties, jumping offsides, formations, alignment, assignment, that's never going to stop getting critiqued probably. But, once we get to a point where we do stop having to worry about that, maybe we can start worrying a little bit more on the fundamentals, techniques, and kind of the craft, if you will. ”
A crucial component of the timeline will be the Jaguars' rookies and younger players adapting. Coen intimated that they were doing fine, but definitely did not oversell their progress.
Coen on the youth of the roster
"I think you definitely saw some bright eyes in some ways. I think [RB] LeQuint Allen [Jr.] continues to show up in terms of just doing the right thing all the time. He just plays hard. He plays fast. He made a great move in space over here. Some of those younger guys need to get used to it.."
But for Coen, this is just a starting point, and he will use this as a baseline for improvement.
"The lights do get a little bit brighter in here for them, so breaking the huddle, formations that they haven't been jacking up. They did a little bit tonight, but that's kind of to be expected in some ways. We'll clean this tape up and move on. ”
