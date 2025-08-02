The Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Stadium Scrimmage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up eight days of training camp thus far, and we are that much closer to seeing the final product.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Day 8 and the stadium scrimmage in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.
The Good
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave a glowing review of Trevor Lawrence after the practice, and it is easy to see why. Sans two throws (a red-zone incompletion, an interception in the end-zone), Lawrence had an incredibly successful practice. He was accurate to all levels of the field and made at least three throws that would qualift as S-tier throws.
Dyami Brown
After a quiet start to training camp, Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown has been on fire over the last three practices. This continued on Friday, with Brown picking up several big gains over the middle. He was a tough cover for whoever drew him in the secondary and he seems to be picking up some momentum.
Jarrian Jones
The Jaguars' starting secondary as a whole all had a good day, but second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones was the standout. He made several impressive pass breakups against the second-team offense and then ended the night with one in the end-zone against Dyami Brown. His stock is on the rise.
The Not-So-Good
Backup QBs
There were a lot of factors at play when it came to the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks struggling on Friday, namely the fact that the backup offensive line crumbled against the starting defensive line. Still, none of Nick Mullens, John Wolford or Seth Henigan did much to give any comfort in the event the Jaguars run into injuries.
OL Depth
The Jaguars' offensive line depth is a big work in progress. The starting unit looked as expected against the backup defense, but the offensive tackles for the second-team had a really rough go of it. With Cole Van Lanen injured, this could be a spot to watch.
Penalties
The Jaguars were likely a bit sloppier than Liam Coen would have liked. There were plenty of false start penalties and the team just looked a bit out of sorts operationally at times. That will need to get corrected in the preseason.
