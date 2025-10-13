Why This Jaguars Defeat to the Seahawks Felt Different
The Jacksonville Jaguars finally took their second loss of the 2025 NFL season in Week 6, ending their winning streak at three games. This time, they fell at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, 20-12.
This defeat felt a lot different than their first to the Cincinnati Bengals. That one was a barnburner in which they fell just short, 31-27. Versus Seattle, they simply couldn't come up with enough offense to get the job done. In Cincy, Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's attack could only watch from the sidelines as backup quarterback Jake Browning erased their lead with a 90-yard touchdown drive to steal the win.
The Jaguars' defense was disappointing against the Seahawks, too, but in a completely different way. They were able to hold Seattle to just 60 total rushing yards and a pitiful 1-for-12 on third-down conversions. However, they gave up some backbreaking big plays that ultimately made the difference in this loss.
Liam Coen digests second career loss
What's worse? Losing on a last-minute, game-winning drive from the opposition? Or never showing enough to ever really be in the running in the first place?
Most Jacksonville Jaguars fans would say the latter, as they've grown accustomed to their team not even being a threat to win most games over the past couple of decades. "'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all," wrote Alfred, Lord Tennyson. For what it's worth, it seems that Head Coach Liam Coen might agree:
"I think any loss, you're dealing with some sort of, quote/unquote, adversity. I think the Cincinnati one was a game where you're leading the entire time, and they just win at the end. And so that was frustrating because you felt like you dominated the game. This was a different deal where we come out, we don't really do much offensively early on. We score and miss an extra point."
"So, it was like those deflating moments. I think that probably the theme of today was positive, then something negative would occur and kind of take the wind out of our sails. I thought it was a very honest locker room in there in terms of understanding, 'Guys, we will not beat good quality teams like this, whether you're home, on the road, in London, on the west coast... doesn't matter.' If we continue to hurt ourselves and have these self-inflicted wounds, that ultimately is on me."
