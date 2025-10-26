Where Jaguars' Liam Coen Stands Amongst First-Year Head Coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been one of the more successful first-year head coaches in 2025 thus far, helping the Jaguars to a 4-3 record at the bye week. But just how good has he been compared to his peers?
That is the question posed by CBS Sports as they ranked and graded all seven new head coach hires. So, where does Coen fall?
Coen's Rank
Coen came in ranked at No. 3 out of the seven hires, finishing with a better ranking and grade than New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, and Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Ultimately, Coen lands at No. 3 behind Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Coen was given a B- grade, one of only three coaches with a grade better than
"Jacksonville has cratered so often over the last decade-plus that Coen simply keeping the club afloat to open his debut is a credit to his vision. The former coordinator has certainly infused some spunk into the locker room, as evidenced by scrappy upsets of superior foes like the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers," CBS Sports said.
"The flip side is that Coen's yet to really correct the sloppiness that's marred much of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars career. Jacksonville leads the NFL in penalties through seven weeks, and Lawrence has remained mercurial throwing to talented but equally hit-or-miss wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter."
Coen and the Jaguars have already matched their 2024 win total, which shows that Coen is pushing some of the correct buttons in his first year as the head coach. The Jaguars have picked up a few wins against legit playoff-level foes, too, which bodes well for the direction he has the Jaguars moving in.
With that said, the Jaguars have been one of the most up-and-down and mistake-filled teams in the NFL through the first two months of the season. Whether Coen can calm their waters will tell us a lot about his gifts as a coach.
