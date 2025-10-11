Not Everyone Buying Trevor Lawrence's Stock Bump After Week 5
It took five weeks, but Trevor Lawrence finally showed the potential that many thought he would realize under Head Coach Liam Coen for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came into the NFL as an elite quarterback prospect out of Clemson, but struggled to put it all together consistently in his first four years in the league.
Fans, analysts, and the team were hoping that Coen could coax out a bit more efficiency and stability from T-Law while also maximizing his most alluring traits. That didn't exactly happen in the Jaguars' first four games of the 2025 season. However, he got significantly closer to reaching his potential in Monday Night Football's upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
While still far from perfect, Lawrence put up 275 total yards on 72 percent completions with three touchdowns to just one turnover. That gave him 27.2 fantasy points, his highest mark of the season and the fifth-highest score among all quarterbacks in Week 5. He has another enticing matchup with the Seattle Seahawks upcoming, but not everyone thinks he'll be able to string together two straight high-level performances.
Trevor Lawrence still doubted after MNF win
Despite the statistical production and the upset victory, Trevor Lawrence still had a mixed outing against the Kansas City Chiefs. His one interception came on a controversial no-call for defensive pass interference, in which his intended target, Parker Washington, was laid out by a defender before the throw. However, one of T-Law's balls should have been picked off, but was bobbled and ultimately dropped by two different Chiefs.
He was decisive and confident running the ball versus Kansas City, but had a few missed opportunities downfield where he looked like he was a bit tentative to let it rip, opting instead to tuck the pigskin and run for short gains.
Still, upending Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions should be a huge boost to his esteem, which could lead him to capitalize on another key matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, who could be without their top two cornerbacks. NFL.com's Mike Florio isn't convinced, though:
"Lawrence is coming off one of the biggest games of his career in a thrilling win over the Chiefs. He ran for 54 yards — his second-highest rushing total in the NFL — and two touchdowns. That said, he entered that contest with just 32 rushing yards and no ground scores on the season, so I would not bank on plus production from his legs. Plus, the Seahawks are a tough matchup. They generate pressure at an above-average rate and have allowed a below-average passer rating against. I would not chase last week's points in this one."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with all of our Jaguars' fantasy start/sits this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence's fantasy prospects against the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.