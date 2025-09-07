Jaguar Report

Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Big Win Over Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their 2025 NFL season and their new era with a 26-10 trouncing of the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars got about everything they could have wanted out of their 2025 NFL season debut against the Carolina Panthers. The Jags remain undefeated on the year, dominating the Panthers 26-10 in Week 1.

That also means that Liam Coen now has a 100 percent win rate as an NFL head coach. The offense looked like a well-oiled machine against a shaky Carolina defense, gaining 378 total yards, scoring two touchdowns, and four field goals.

They went 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, but they did come away with a potential area for improvement on third downs, going 5-12.

The defense was the story of the game, though, for Jacksonville. Anthony Campanile pitched a great game in his debut as a league defensive coordinator, holding Bryce Young and the Panthers to just 255 total yards, 8-15 on third downs, 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, and forcing three turnovers. Understandably, fans were ecstatic on social media.

Jacksonville Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr., Carolina Panthers, NFL
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaguars fans loved the Week 1 victory

Travis Hunter Jr. made his debut as the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He made his first career catch early in the game and finished with six receptions for 33 yards.

As planned, he also got action on the other side of the ball at cornerback. However, Week 1 affirmed the presumed belief that Hunter Jr.'s main focus will be to provide another elite target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Hunter Jr.'s first game for the Jaguars was a highly encouraging performance, but the best new player on the field for Jacksonville was Jourdan Lewis. He was a major factor in the defense's dominant outing, making several big plays, including a fourth-down pass breakup and a late interception.

The Jags D and coordinator Anthony Campanile had the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young reeling all afternoon. The third-year QB finished with just 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions passing on 18-of-35 completions. He also lost a fumble, giving him three total turnovers on the day.

It was an extra-long afternoon for Young and the Panthers, and not just because of the blowout loss. The game was delayed early in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. Play was stopped for over 30 minutes, and the fans weren't too happy.

Jacksonville wasn't the only city to have a weather delay in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos were also interrupted by lightning.
No weather could have rained on the parade in Duval after their joyous victory, though.

The Jaguars will continue their undefeated season on Sunday, September 14, against the Cincinnati Bengals for another clash at EverBank Stadium.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of our 2025 Jaguars' social media reacts posts.

Please let us know your thoughts on Jacksonville's Week 1 win when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.