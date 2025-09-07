Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Big Win Over Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars got about everything they could have wanted out of their 2025 NFL season debut against the Carolina Panthers. The Jags remain undefeated on the year, dominating the Panthers 26-10 in Week 1.
That also means that Liam Coen now has a 100 percent win rate as an NFL head coach. The offense looked like a well-oiled machine against a shaky Carolina defense, gaining 378 total yards, scoring two touchdowns, and four field goals.
They went 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, but they did come away with a potential area for improvement on third downs, going 5-12.
The defense was the story of the game, though, for Jacksonville. Anthony Campanile pitched a great game in his debut as a league defensive coordinator, holding Bryce Young and the Panthers to just 255 total yards, 8-15 on third downs, 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, and forcing three turnovers. Understandably, fans were ecstatic on social media.
Jaguars fans loved the Week 1 victory
Travis Hunter Jr. made his debut as the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He made his first career catch early in the game and finished with six receptions for 33 yards.
As planned, he also got action on the other side of the ball at cornerback. However, Week 1 affirmed the presumed belief that Hunter Jr.'s main focus will be to provide another elite target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Hunter Jr.'s first game for the Jaguars was a highly encouraging performance, but the best new player on the field for Jacksonville was Jourdan Lewis. He was a major factor in the defense's dominant outing, making several big plays, including a fourth-down pass breakup and a late interception.
The Jags D and coordinator Anthony Campanile had the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young reeling all afternoon. The third-year QB finished with just 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions passing on 18-of-35 completions. He also lost a fumble, giving him three total turnovers on the day.
It was an extra-long afternoon for Young and the Panthers, and not just because of the blowout loss. The game was delayed early in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. Play was stopped for over 30 minutes, and the fans weren't too happy.
Jacksonville wasn't the only city to have a weather delay in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos were also interrupted by lightning.
No weather could have rained on the parade in Duval after their joyous victory, though.
The Jaguars will continue their undefeated season on Sunday, September 14, against the Cincinnati Bengals for another clash at EverBank Stadium.
