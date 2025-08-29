Why Trevor Lawrence Loves New Jaguars Pickup
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make moves to put their team in the best position possible for success. Earlier this week, the Jaguars acquired Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick for a sixth-round selection to add more bodies and talent to the pass-catching group.
It is a move that favors the offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will begin a critical fifth season in 10 days against the Carolina Panthers in the Week 1 season opener. Lawrence discussed the addition of Patrick and how the chemistry has already evolved in the days since he arrived.
Patrick's ability as a possession receiver
Last season, the Jaguars signed Gabe Davis to be their possession wideout; someone who could move the chains and be the hot read for the quarterback when he needs to get the ball out quickly. Davis is gone after a total failure, and now the team will try again with veteran receiver Patrick.
Lawrence, who will be Patrick's new quarterback, calls his size, experience, and big-play ability as things that stand out with his new wideout. In plenty of ways, it is the type of receiver the Jaguars need in the offense to counteract the playmaking ability of Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter, and the vertical ability of Dyami Brown and Parker Washington.
"He's played a lot of meaningful football, made a lot of big plays. I think just having a guy that's older in the room, a veteran presence, that's valuable," Lawrence said. "But yeah, as far as the receiving type, it was something that we don't really have, the big body, rangy guy."
Lawrence said it is valuable to make the wide receiver room better, saying they already have good pass-catchers, and Patrick being added is another way of helping them out.
"I think that's valuable for us just to continue to make that room better and better, and we got some really good ones, and he's just another addition that's going to help us," Lawrence said.
When it comes to adding new wide receivers to a roster, there will be a growing period between quarterback and pass-catcher. This is the case for Lawrence and Patrick, where the former discussed how it can be a challenge early in the process.
"Just get some throws. All the timing routes and stuff that you can see and you don't have to throw it before they break. Certain routes, it's a little different," Lawrence said. "But the routes where you're throwing it early, anticipating, all those things, just got to get those throughout next week.
"We'll have an extra practice on Monday, so we'll have some time to get some of those routes and just going to get them throughout the week. And then for him, obviously, just has to put the time in this weekend, has some time to learn it."
Lawrence said that head coach Liam Coen's system is a big one to learn in just one weekend. However, the former No. 1 overall draft selection said he will help get Patrick up to speed, having already exchanged phone numbers.
"Obviously, we're going to have him ready," Lawrence said. "If he goes out on the field, he's going to know what to do. He's going to be ready, and he's a pro, so he knows how to handle all that.”
