Coen Makes Final Definitive Comments on Hunter's Week 1 Role
With no appearances on the injury report this week and all systems fully set to go, the Travis Hunter show will have its debut episode this Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers.
And the leading star is none other than the No. 2 overall pick, a rare two-way player who dominated the college ranks en route to winning the Heisman Trophy last season.
Hunter will certainly flash and dazzle in some form or fashion; after all, that is what he has done at every level of football in his career.
But the final looming question ahead of his first NFL regular-season game is the exact specifics of his once-in-a-generation role.
When asked about the plans for Hunter during his Friday media remarks, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear that the Jaguars themselves are still working through exactly what it will look like.
Hunter's Role
“No, it was more just getting up to speed, and look, we're going to have to figure it out. We're going to have to all be flexible. We’ll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?" Coen said.
Hunter missed the final week-and-a-half of training camp due to an upper body injury, though he has been a full-go in practice over the last week weeks. It still remains to be seen how much his 10-day absence will impact him come Sunday.
Coen Expounds
"But yeah, he did miss some time, and so that's something that we just need to make sure we're aware of and keeping engaged as coaches to make sure that, if he's getting a little lost or doesn't know what he's doing on a few things, well, man, maybe we need to reel it back a little and get him a rest here maybe for a sec," Coen said.
"Whatever it is, we've got to be flexible but I thought he's done a really nice job of dedicating himself to the plan on both sides of the ball over the last few days and he was flying around pretty good today.”
Regardless of what it looks like, it is clear Hunter is the Jaguars' -- and maybe the entire NFL's -- most important Week 1 storyline.
