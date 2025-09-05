Liam Coen Has Already Picked Up a Win Before Panthers
There are high hopes for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL season. They've made some significant additions on both sides of the ball coming into the campaign. New offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has a ton of weapons at his disposal to try to engineer a renaissance year for the Jaguars' attack.
Newcomers Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, and Tim Patrick are all set to play valuable roles for this Jacksonville offense this season. Rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. could even see some significant burn.
The Jags brought in some new faces on the other side of the ball, too, including cornerback Jourdan Lewis, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, and safety Eric Murray.
However, most of the optimism surrounding the Jaguars' chances in 2025 stems from their hiring of Liam Coen as the new head coach. On the back of a phenomenal season as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, defensive coordinators and coaches around the league voted him as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Now, he'll be hoping to replicate that success in Jacksonville.
Jaguars have full confidence in Liam Coen
On Sunday, September 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars begin their 2025 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Not only is it the Jags' first game of the year, but it also marks Liam Coen's first outing as a head coach at the professional level.
Despite his inexperience, Jacksonville and its staff have the utmost confidence in him, not only because of what he's done before coming to Duval, but also for what he's shown already for this team, according to Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile:
"He’s just a really [good] guy. He’s a hard guy not to like. He’s just very human but he’s really been great with being demanding with the players and I don’t ever see him as demeaning. I just think his standard is really high for all of them and it’s high for the coaches in here. So, that’s been great but knowing him over the years, he’s the same guy he’s always been. He’s competitive as hell, loves football, loves the guys he coaches. He approaches it like that every day, which is awesome. That’s part of the reason why he is a great communicator, he’s very genuine. It’s real."
Coen might be head coach now, but he'll still be calling plays for the Jaguars. What'll set his new job apart from his previous post with the Buccaneers is how well he can prepare, inspire, and lead his team. It seems like he's off to a great start already.
