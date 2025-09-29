Back in Levi’s Stadium: Arik Armstead’s Return Spurs Jaguars Win vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to their best start since 2018 following their 26-21 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, as their hot beginning to the season continues.
It was a tough, physical game throughout, similar to last week. Penalties were still a key issue for the Jaguars this week as they look to mend the mistakes in the coming weeks. However, head coach Liam Coen has his group as a legit threat in the AFC heading into their monster Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, the man of the hour is former 49er Arik Armstead, who made the game-clinching play in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville to their third win of the year.
Armstead is the hero for Jacksonville
Sure, linebacker Devin Lloyd had the game of his life, Travis Etienne made incredible plays on the ground, and the Jaguars' defense had three or more takeaways for the fourth week in a row. However, it was defensive lineman and former 49ers standout Arik Armstead who strip-sacked quarterback Brock Purdy to help give Jacksonville the eventual win.
Following the win, Coen said the Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient got the game ball in the locker room, and that it was important for him to come back here after a long career in Santa Clara.
"He got the game ball in there. Just made him a game captain," Coen said. "It was very important for him coming back here (in San Francisco) after a long career here."
Coen is a big reason why the Jaguars are 3-1, including his hiring of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, a key part of the team's renaissance on defense after last year's debacle of a regime and system. This year, after a down season to start his tenure in Jacksonville, Armstead is playing his best football, and he showed his emotion after the game on Sunday.
"Yeah, you can't write a better script than that, to be honest. Just woke up today, didn’t want to make it bigger than it was, and just live in the moment and see what today has to bring. A pretty special day, one I won’t forget," Armstead said with a giant grin on his face.
"[Armstead] has a lot of respect obviously for the coaches over there, for the people, for the players, and for him to come over here and help our team win, and a play like that was game-changing and had huge implications," Coen said. "That was great to see from Arik."
For the latest on Sunday's win against the 49ers, make sure you are following on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the most recent updates and breaking news.
Don't forget to share your thoughts on Facebook with us from the game WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.