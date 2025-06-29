Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. is Ready for Action
After second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark, he solidified himself as one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the National Football League. As he begins his second season in the league, Thomas is expected to develop further.
Earlier this offseason, Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett noted that Thomas is a different person once he steps on the field.
"I'm steady watching it and just getting more and more excited as for who he is, what he's about. I was surprised, because when I first got here, people were telling me, as far as, you know, the way he carries himself, his demeanor, very quiet and confident. But on game day, he's different. He's different, and I love that about him. Saw that instantly," Bennett said.
Bennett credited Thomas with working hard to improve this offseason.
"He puts the work in; the effort is there each and every day and it starts in the classroom. The moment he walks through the door, it's almost as though he's already in that mode as far as the classroom, walkthrough, practice field, weight room, whatever, he's giving it his all," Bennett said.
"He's definitely not resting. He doesn't have that... that's not in him, He always seems like, when talking with him, he has that approach as far as he wants to be the best. And so with that, he put the work in and so that's his approach.
"He's definitely taken more of a leadership approach and role, and he speaks up," Bennett said. "And it's not just from a verbal standpoint, he also leads by example. And so that's another way he's helping the entire room."
Following the completion of minicamp, Jaguars' Head Coach Liam Coen praised the talented wide receiver's physical and mental abilities.
“He’s got freakish talents. He’s got some freakish traits. Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick," Coen said.
"You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again? So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] come to life. The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”
